ANKARA – Eastern Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar must adhere to calls for a political solution to the Libyan conflict and take steps to ensure “peace on earth”, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

Haftar abandoned talks on a ceasefire in Moscow last week, and the blocking of Libyan oil fields by his forces overshadowed a summit in Berlin on Sunday aimed at defending a shaky ceasefire.

His Libyan National Army (LNA) aims to capture the capital, Tripoli, through the backing of Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Russian mercenaries and African troops.

Turkey supports Haftar’s opponents, the internationally recognized Tripoli-based National Accord Government (GNA) led by Fayez al-Serraj, and has sent military advisers and trainers to assist the GNA.

Cavusoglu said Haftar’s refusal to sign a joint communiqué in Berlin had raised questions about his intention.

“Does Haftar want a political or military solution? So far, his stance has shown he wants a military, “he told Turkish broadcaster NTV at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“Haftar must fall back on the political line and take concrete and positive steps in line with the international community’s calls for peace on the ground.”

Libya has no viable central authority since Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown by NATO-backed rebels in 2011. For more than five years, it has had two rival governments, east and west, controlled by armed groups.

At the Berlin summit, foreign powers active in Libya pledged to support an existing U.N. arms embargo. and stop transporting weapons there, but Cavusoglu suggested that the commitment be dependent on carrying the ceasefire.

“There was a call for no one to send additional forces or weapons there. All participants pledged to respect this as long as the ceasefire continues,” Cavusoglu said. “Our president was clear about that … and we expressed it at the end of the summit as well.”

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Dominic Evans)

