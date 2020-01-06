advertisement

ANKARA – Turkey will send military experts and technical teams to support the internationally recognized Libyan government, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Monday, a day after President Tayip Erdogan said Turkish military units were moving to Tripoli.

Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj’s National Accord government sought Turkey’s support last month, as it curbs an offensive by forces led by eastern leader Khalifa Haftar, backed by Russia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan.

Erdogan said Sunday that Turkish military units had begun moving to Libya to support the GNA. Asked to elaborate on Erdogan’s comments, Cavusoglu said Turkey will send experts, advisers and technical teams under a military co-operation agreement signed with the GNA in November.

advertisement

A bill passed by the Turkish parliament last week also allowed the deployment of troops.

“How and when this will happen will be decided by the government, under the leadership of the president,” Cavusoglu said.

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia condemned “the latest Turkish escalation in Libya” and parliamentary approval for the deployment of troops, calling it a violation of UN Security Council resolutions. The United Nations has imposed an arms embargo on both sides. the Libyan conflict, which he says some countries have violated.

Syrian REBELS in Libya

Cavusoglu’s comments come a week after Turkish officials said Ankara was considering sending Syrian rebel fighters to Libya as part of its planned military support.

Ankara has backed rebels fighting to oust Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in a nearly nine-year civil war, and Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters led a Turkish military strike in northern Syria in October.

An FSA spokesman denied that Ankara had requested that it send fighters to Libya, but a military source within the FSA said some fighters had been registered on an individual basis to work as “bodyguards” for a Turkish security company in Libya.

Flights were suspended at Tripoli’s only functioning airport on Friday due to rocket fire and shelling, and at least 30 people were killed in an attack on a military academy in Tripoli on Saturday.

The US embassy in Libya said the violence “underlines the dangers of foreign toxic intervention in Libya, such as the arrival of Turkish-backed Syrian fighters and the deployment of Russian mercenaries.”

Cavusoglu denied that any FSA fighters had been deployed in Libya and said Turkey was opposed to deploying mercenaries in Libya, referring to Russian and Sudanese fighters.

Libya has lacked a consistent central rule since dictator Muammar Gaddafi was ousted in 2011 by rebel fighters with air support from NATO.

In recent years, the country has had two governments, the Tripoli-based GNA and a rival east-center administration. Haftar, the most powerful figure in the east, has launched a campaign to unify the country by seizing Tripoli. (Editing by Dominic Evans and Peter Graff)

advertisement