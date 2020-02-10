advertisement

ANKARA – Turkish forces have hit 115 Syrian government targets and destroyed 101 of them in retaliation for an attack that killed five Turkish soldiers in rebel northwest Syria, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said Turkish forces would continue to retaliate for any attacks on its troops, which have observation posts in northwest Syria. Earlier, the ministry said Syrian forces had killed five Turkish soldiers, among thousands deployed there to help stem a Syrian attack to recapture the country’s last rebel stronghold after nearly nine years of civil war.

“So far, 115 (Syrian) regime targets have been immediately attacked, and 101 elements of the regime have been neutralized according to initial information from various sources,” the ministry said in a statement. “It was found that three tanks and two mortar positions were destroyed, and one helicopter was also hit.” (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu Editing by Mark Heinrich)

