Turkey announced on February 11 that 51 Syrian soldiers had been killed in northwestern Syria when Turkish-backed rebels struck against Russian-backed government forces that had made a profit in their campaign to eradicate the country’s last insurgent bastion.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense cited local sources, adding that two Syrian tanks and an ammunition depot were also destroyed.

Hours earlier, a war monitor reported that Syrian government forces had taken control of the Aleppo-Damascus main road, which led through the contested northwest Idlib province for the first time since the start of the civil war in 2012.

However, the Syrian state media did not mention this and later rebels said that fighting would continue in some northern areas near the M-5 motorway, which connects Aleppo with the capital Damascus and eventually with Deraa in the far south.

In response, insurgents shot down a Syrian military helicopter and advanced toward the city of Nairab, which the Turkish Defense Ministry said had been abandoned by Syrian government forces.

A Turkish official said the Turkish artillery-based rebels had started a “full attack” on an area that had recently been lost to the government near Saraqeb, a strategic crossroads town on the M-5 motorway. A rebel commander told Reuters that they would push government troops back there.

A man drives a motorcycle past Turkish military vehicles in Hazano near Idlib, Syria on February 11, 2020. (Khalil Ashawi / Reuters)

The Syrian army said Tuesday that it would respond to attacks by Turkish forces that wanted to stop the army’s advance into Idlib province.

The flare-up of the fighting has led to some of the most serious clashes between Ankara and Damascus in the nine-year war, in which Russia and Iran supported Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

US-Turkish talks on Wednesday

James Jeffrey, the U.S. envoy to Syria, will meet senior Turkish officials in Ankara on Wednesday, and the U.S. embassy there said they would discuss working towards a political solution to the conflict.

“Today our NATO ally Turkey faces a threat from Assad’s government and Russia. We are here to assess the situation with the Turkish government and offer support where possible,” said Jeffrey, who arrived in Ankara late Tuesday.

The fate of Idlib should be decided by Turkey and Russia as well as by Assad.

Russia has officers on site to advise the Syrians on the campaign, as well as some ground forces, and Russian fighter planes have carried out numerous air strikes.

Ankara has sent thousands of soldiers across the border to stem the Syrian offensive.

Aid agencies have said that the withdrawal of hundreds of thousands of civilians from the affected areas is the largest such movement in the war and marks a new humanitarian crisis.

Turkey has already accepted 3.6 million Syrian refugees and says it can no longer accept them. It said it would stop all new waves of refugees from Idlib and its military would remain deployed there.

Internally displaced Syrians from western Aleppo drive on February 11, 2020 in Hazano near Idlib, Syria, on the back of a truck with their belongings. (Khalil Ashawi / Reuters)

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday that the Syrian government would pay a “very high price” for the attack on Turkish troops, including five killed on Monday and eight Turkish workers killed a week earlier.

“We have given the Syrian side the necessary answers at the highest level. Especially in Idlib they got what they deserved. But that’s not enough, it will continue, ”he said in Ankara, adding that he will announce a detailed plan for Idlib on Wednesday.

Talks in Ankara between Turkey and a Russian delegation ended on Monday without agreement on ending the fighting, a Turkish diplomatic source said.

Turkish officials told the Russians that attacks on Turkish posts in Idlib must be stopped immediately and that Turkish troops destroyed several Syrian government targets as retaliatory measures. Erdogan has warned Turkey to push Assad’s forces back if they don’t withdraw by the end of this month.

The Kremlin said Tuesday that all attacks on Russian and Syrian forces in Idlib should stop.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss the situation with Erdogan by phone later Tuesday, the TASS news agency said.

airstrikes

Since launching their new offensive in December, government troops have recaptured more than 230 square kilometers of territory and have taken control of dozens of towns and villages in recent days.

The rebels are a mixture of nationalist factions and Islamist fighters who had deadly rivalries but are now closing.

Last week, government troops recaptured rebel-held Saraqeb, which was home to several Turkish military personnel.

Rescue teams said Tuesday that Russian and Syrian fighters bombed several cities in Idlib and carried out air strikes in the nearby western province of Aleppo, where rebels are present. At least 13 civilians were killed in the airstrikes overnight.

A general view of vehicles carrying items from internally displaced Syrians from western Aleppo in Hazano near Idlib, Syria, on February 11, 2020. (Khalil Ashawi / Reuters)

The rapid advance of Assad troops in Idlib has driven almost 700,000 people – mostly women and children – from their homes to the sealed Turkish border in the past 10 weeks.

“According to our first analysis, this is the largest number of people in a single period since the beginning of the Syrian crisis almost nine years ago,” said Jens Laerke, spokesman for the United Nations humanitarian organization OCHA, to reporters in Geneva.

The spokesman for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Andrej Mahecic, said that the harsh winter weather exacerbated their suffering and that it was difficult to find shelter.

“It will be almost impossible to find a place in an unfinished building,” he said, adding that the mosques were full.

Witnesses and rebels reported that a new column of Turkish reinforcements, including tanks, rocket launchers and armored vehicles, crossed the border into Idlib overnight.

The battle for Idlib is a crucial phase in a war in which hundreds of thousands of fighters and civilians were killed, millions of refugees killed in their own country or overseas, and the vast Middle East has been shattered since the outbreak of the Arab Spring in 2011.

Moscow’s military intervention in 2015 has helped wage the war decisively in favor of Assad, Syria’s ruler for almost 20 years, but it is now presiding over a devastated country.

By Suleiman Al-Khalidi and Orhan Coskun