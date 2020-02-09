advertisement

ANKARA – Turkey has sent major reinforcements to Syria’s northwestern Idlib region, and “all options are on the table”, a senior official said Sunday, as Ankara tries to curb rapid progress by Syrian government forces .

The government offensive in Idlib, the latest major enclave of opposition to President Bashar al-Assad, has displaced more than half a million people from their homes towards the closed Turkish border, threatening a new humanitarian crisis in Syria.

Turkey, which already hosts 3.6 million Syrian refugees, says it can no longer suck and has requested that Damascus retreat to Idlib by the end of the month or face Turkish action.

advertisement

Large military vehicles carrying tanks, armored personnel carriers and other equipment have crossed into Syria to strengthen a dozen Turkish military positions, some of which are now surrounded by advancing Syrian troops.

“There has been serious assistance of troops and military equipment sent to Syria’s Idlib region in recent weeks,” the official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Three hundred vehicles entered Idlib on Saturday, bringing the total to about 1,000 this month, he said. He declined to say exactly how many new troops had been deployed, but described it as a “notable amount”.

“The observation points have been fully reinforced,” the official said. “The Idlib front has been strengthened.”

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based war monitor, said 1,240 Turkish military vehicles crossed into Idlib last week, along with 5,000 soldiers.

The fighting in Idlib has shaken the fragile co-operation between Turkey, which backs rebels once hoping to topple Assad and Russia, whose support helped the once-stalled president bring much of the country back under his control.

On Monday, eight Turkish military personnel were killed in shelling by Syrian government forces, prompting Turkey to tell Russia to “stand aside” as its forces bomb dozens of Syrian army targets in retaliation.

“The regime, with Russia’s support, is violating all agreements and agreements,” the official said. “We are prepared for any event. Of course, all options are on the table.”

Despite Turkey’s dispute with Russia over Idlib, the official described talks between them in Ankara on Saturday as positive. The two sides will meet again next week.

“TURKEY WILL ACT”

Syria’s armed forces said Sunday they have seized more than 600 square kilometers (230 square miles) of territory, taking control of dozens of towns and villages in recent days, and said they would maintain the war.

“Our brave army will continue to carry out its sacred duties to clear the entire geographical territory of Syria from terrorism and its supporters,” the armed forces said in a statement.

Ankara has urged Moscow to reinstate the Idlib offensive, which has brought Syrian government forces within 10 miles (16km) of the Idlib provincial capital city, home to more than 1 million people.

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar reiterated Sunday that they should withdraw quickly. “If the regime forces do not withdraw by the end of February, we will take action,” he told the Hurriyet newspaper in an interview.

In the eastern flank of the opposition-held enclave, the Observatory said advancing government forces had all seized a 2km M5 highway, the main north-south Syrian road linking Syria’s two major cities Damascus and Aleppo.

Pope Francis called on Sunday to respect humanitarian law in Idlib, saying reports from the province were “painful … especially regarding the conditions of women and children, of people forced to flee a military escalation.” (Additional reporting by Irem Koca in Istanbul, Eric Knecht in Beirut and Philip Pullella in Vatican City Writing by Dominic Evans)

advertisement