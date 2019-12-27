advertisement

27 December 2019 Johnna Crider

Turkey jumps into the EV market by unveiling its first “fully” domestically produced electric car, with the objective of producing up to 175,000 EVs per year. This will cost around $ 3.7 billion over the next 13 years. This is refreshing to see – another country that is becoming more serious about electric vehicles.

Many think that older car manufacturers should come on board (I am one of those thinkers), but we often forget that while the spotlight is on Tesla, older car manufacturers and others, the same ridicule that shines on them, shows the world that sometimes it is best to jump in and also get creative. After all, the more souls, the more joy.

President Tayyip Erdogan spoke at the revelation ceremony and said he wants Turkey to become a global brand *. “We are all together witnessing Turkey’s 60-year dream come true,” referring to failed plans in the past to build fully home-made cars. “When we see this car on roads around the world, we have achieved our goal.”

There will be five models of the new Turkish EV and the government plans to buy 30,000 of them by 2035 **. Turkey also exports to Europe vehicles produced by Ford, Fiat, Renault, Toyota and Hyundai that are made inland, so seeing Turkey with its own EV brand is something that reminds us that the world is seeing what’s going on in the car industry and is taking notes.

President Erdogan promised that he would be the first customer to buy the first EV from Turkey, and that he would pay his own money for it – not money from the people. In 2017, analysts were skeptical, although they believed that Turkey had good intentions. It seems like a familiar story. The plans were made in 2017 and President Erdogan wanted to have them ready by 2019, and here we are, on the verge of 2020.

It’s great to see, frankly. A country in the Middle East, a part of the world known for war, struggle and love for dirty oil, is embarking on a mission to make electric vehicles. This can paint a picture of humanity in general: a being divided in itself with two wolves at war. One wolf is the survival of himself, while the other wolf is the destruction of himself. As humanity tries to evolve, it always gets entangled in things like racism, love of war and other negative influences that generally harm it. We are flawed, but we have the potential for greatness if we can only overcome our self-taught rituals of hatred, envy, and destruction.

Editor’s note:

* After Turkey’s slaughter of the Kurds in recent months, I do not see that the country has a “good brand” for many of us in the near future. However, the climate situation is such that we need everyone – regardless of who they are – to go electric.

** In my opinion, this is not a mandatory timeline at all. It is ridiculously slow. Is it better than not having a plan at all? Well, at least it starts the conversation.

