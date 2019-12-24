advertisement

SILIVRI – A Turkish court ruled on Tuesday that businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala should be kept in jail despite calls for his release from the European Court of Human Rights as the trial for his involvement in the 2013 protests continued.

Kavala has been in custody for more than two years, accused of trying to topple the government by organizing and financing protests against then Prime Minister Tayip Erdogan, which began in Istanbul’s Gezi Park and spread throughout the country.

Kavala, who faces life in prison if convicted, denies the charges. Fifteen other defendants are on trial along with him, but he is the only one in custody. Their trial was adjourned until Tuesday, January 28th.

The Turkish court said it had decided to keep Kavala in jail due to the severity of the alleged crimes and was awaiting a response from the justice ministry if the ECHR ruling was final.

The European court demanded his immediate release two weeks ago, saying there was a lack of reasonable suspicion that he had committed a crime. ECHR decisions are legally binding, but Turkey has often failed to implement them.

“The ECHR was very clear. He orders that he (Kavala) be released immediately and the Turkish court has not abided by this ruling, “said Garo Paylan, a lawmaker from the People’s Opposition’s Democratic Party (HDP).

“We saw once again that the judiciary in Turkey has collapsed,” he said after observing the session. “The president still cannot accept that Gezi was a protest action and wants to label it a terrorist act.”

Critics of Erdogan’s government have questioned the independence of the Turkish courts, especially since an attack following a failed coup in 2016. Erdogan and his AK Party say the judiciary is making independent decisions.

The indictment cited wiretapped phone calls in which Kavala discussed delivering pastries, milk, liquids and gas masks to protesters as evidence that he funded the protests.

Two police officers involved in the crackdown on protests at the time told the court on Tuesday that they had not personally seen Kavala attend or conduct violent acts.

Kavala says his detention was unlawful and demanded release, saying witnesses had not given the court any information about who was conducting the violent acts.

“Since all the activities in the indictment are activities that do not involve a crime, this indictment is a document that has a quality that I am not guilty of,” Kavala told the court on Tuesday. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ezgi Erkoyun and Catherine Evans)

