ANKARA – The Turkish government is sending to parliament on Monday a bill forcing the deployment of troops in Libya, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, accelerating a high-stakes plan outlined by Ankara last week.

Last week, President Tayyip Erdogan said his government would seek parliamentary consent to deploy troops in Libya after Fayez al-Serraj’s National Accord Government (GNA) sought support. The GNA is being stopped by an attack by Khalifa Haftar forces east of the North African country.

Erdogan had said on Thursday that the bill would pass around January 8-9.

But Cavusoglu, after meeting with Turkish opposition leaders to seek support for the legislation, told reporters that the bill would be presented to parliament later Monday.

“As the Foreign Ministry, we submitted the mandate to the Presidency for it to be sent to parliament. And as of today, we have learned from the President’s office that the mandate will be sent to parliament with the Honorable President’s signature within the day, “Cavusoglu said.

Earlier Monday, Turkey’s main opposition party said after talks with Cavusoglu that it opposes the bill, arguing that such an action would exacerbate the country’s conflict and cause it to spread throughout the region.

Cavusoglu later met with the Iyi opposition party, which he said would appreciate the bill.

Ankara has already sent military supplies to the GNA despite a United Nations embargo, according to a U.N. report. seen by Reuters last month, and has said it will continue to support GNA. Haftar forces have received support from Russia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

