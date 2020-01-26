advertisement

ELAZIG – A major rescue operation to pull survivors from collapsed buildings in eastern Turkey began to end Sunday, a day and a half after a powerful earthquake killed dozens.

The crews had worked through the night to rescue 45 people from the wreckage, Turkey’s disaster authority said, using drills, mechanical excavators, buckets and bare hands to search for survivors in three areas in Elazig province.

The 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck on Friday evening, killing 32 people there and four in neighboring Malatya province, with more than 1,600 sustained injuries. It was followed by more than 700 shocks on the ground, the AFAD Disaster and Emergency Authority said.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said the rescue operation was largely completed, though emergency crews had located six people still trapped under rubble.

“It has been about 36 hours (since the earthquake), but we are still in hours where we can hope,” he told a news conference in Elazig, about 550km (340 miles) east of the capital, Ankara.

He also said earthquakes were continuing, and AFAD said 20 of the 733 registered so far were 4 or more.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, speaking with Soylu, said 104 people were being treated in hospitals, of which 13 were in intensive care. None were in critical condition, however.

Other provinces had previously sent thousands of emergency workers to support rescue efforts, which were also met by hundreds of volunteers, officials said. Beds, beds and blankets were provided to accommodate those displaced by the earthquake.

The survivors of the night included a 35-year-old woman and her infant daughter who broadcast footage showing them coming out of the wreckage in Elazig’s Mustafa Pasa district.

Rescuers who heard their screams had taken several hours to reach them at temperatures as low as -4 degrees Celsius (24.8 ° F), state media said. The woman’s husband was among those who died.

“Can you hear me?” The footage showed a savior calling to his mother. “We are coming. We will save you,.”

She replied, “Please take me out, I can’t stand it anymore. Take my daughter, I am nothing without my baby.” She was later pulled out of the wreckage with a crane, safe but crying in pain.

In a nearby neighborhood, others stayed in the waste mountains, where the quake had split an apartment building in half. They dug using buckets, sounding whistles when they needed silence to hear the trapped people.

Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum said at the same press conference that the earthquake had damaged buildings in several provinces and 12 structures had to be demolished immediately.

Kurum later said the government would begin a reconstruction process, and there were 1.5 million structures in need of “immediate renovation”.

Soylu said those affected by the earthquake will start receiving financial aid Monday, while AFAD urged residents not to return to damaged buildings because of the potential risk of collapse.

Speaking Saturday during a visit to Elazig and Malatya, President Tayyip Erdogan said steel-framed houses would be built rapidly for displaced residents.

The country has a history of powerful earthquakes.

More than 17,000 people were killed in August 1999 when a 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck Izmit, a city southeast of Istanbul. In 2011, an earthquake in the eastern city of Van killed more than 500.

(Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by John Stonestreet)

