ELAZIG – A woman and her young child were taken alive from a collapsed building before Turkey began ending its rescue operation Sunday after an earthquake that killed at least 38 people.

The 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Turkey on Friday evening, killing 34 people in Elazig province and four in neighboring Malatya province. More than 1,600 others were injured and 45 were rescued from the wreckage Saturday night, Turkey’s AFAD disaster authority said.

The survivors included a 35-year-old woman and her infant daughter in the Mustafa Pasa district of Elazig. Rescuers who heard their screams took several hours to reach them at temperatures as low as -4 C (24.8 ° F), state media said

“Can you hear me?” Television footage showed a savior calling to his mother. “We’re coming. We’ll save you.”

“Please take me out, I can’t stand it anymore. Take my daughter, I’m nothing without my baby, “she replied before rising safely on a crane.

The woman’s husband was among those killed.

In a nearby neighborhood, rescuers stayed in the waste mountains, where the earthquake had split an apartment building in half. They dug using buckets, sounding the whistles when they needed silence to hear trapped people.

Speaking later in Elazig, about 550km (340 miles) east of the capital Ankara, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said the rescue operation was largely completed. AFAD said the rescuers were working only at one place in Elazig, where Turkish broadcasters said three people were believed to be missing.

Soylu also said the backstage was continuing, and Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, speaking with Soylu, said 104 people were being treated in hospitals. Thirteen were in intensive care, but none were in critical condition.

Other provinces sent thousands of emergency workers to support rescue efforts, which were also met by hundreds of volunteers, officials said.

AFAD said Sunday it had shipped more than 10,400 tents, 17,000 beds, 37,000 blankets, heat and food supplies.

RECONSTRUCTION PROCESS

Environment and Urbanism Minister Murat Kurum said the earthquake had damaged buildings in several provinces and 12 structures had to be demolished immediately. Kurum later said the government would begin a reconstruction process, and there were 1.5 million structures in need of “immediate renovation”.

Soylu said those affected by the earthquake will start receiving financial support by Monday. AFAD said it had transferred 3 million liras ($ 506,688.29) in emergency aid to each of the municipalities in Elazig and Malatya.

It said 1,521 buildings had been damaged, including 645 heavily damaged and 76 demolished structures.

Speaking Saturday during a visit to Elazig and Malatya, President Tayyip Erdogan said steel-framed houses would be built rapidly for displaced residents. On Sunday, he said new, permanent homes will also be provided soon.

“We do not have the luxury of being slow. We cannot be delayed and will not allow delays,” he said in Istanbul.

Turkey has a history of powerful earthquakes. More than 17,000 people were killed in August 1999 when a 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck Izmit, a city southeast of Istanbul. In 2011, an earthquake in the eastern city of Van killed more than 500. (1 $ = 5,9208 free) (Written by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by John Stonestreet, William Maclean and Timothy Heritage)

