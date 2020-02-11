advertisement

AMMAN / ANKARA – Turkish-backed Syrian rebels on Tuesday attacked Russian-backed government forces who had been profiting in their campaign to eradicate the last rebel stronghold in northwest Syria.

Earlier Tuesday, government forces seized control of the main Alepo-Damascus highway that traverses Idlib province for the first time since 2012, a war monitor said.

In response, the rebels fired a Syrian military helicopter and advanced towards the city of Nairab, which the Turkish defense ministry said had been abandoned by Syrian government forces.

A Turkish official said the rebels, backed by Turkish artillery, had launched a “full assault” on a recently lost area near Saraqeb, a strategic junction town on the M5 motorway. A rebel commander told Reuters they were pushing government forces there.

The spark of violence has sparked some of the most serious confrontations between Ankara and Damascus in the nine-year war in which Moscow and Tehran back Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Idlib’s fate can be as decided by Turkey and Russia as Assad’s.

The Russians have field officers advising the Syrians on the campaign and some ground forces, and Russian warplanes have carried out numerous air strikes.

Ankara has sent thousands of troops across the border to curb the Syrian offensive.

Aid agencies meanwhile said the deportation of hundreds of thousands of civilians from the affected areas was the biggest movement in the war and triggered a new humanitarian crisis.

Turkey, which already hosts 3.6 million Syrian refugees, says it can no longer absorb. She said she would stop new waves of refugees from Idlib and her army would remain there.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that the Syrian government would pay a “very heavy price” for attacking Turkish troops, including five killed on Monday and eight Turkish personnel killed a week ago.

“We have provided the necessary answers to the Syrian side at the highest level,” he said. Especially in Idlib, they got what they deserved. But that is not enough, it will continue, “he said in Ankara, adding that he would announce on Wednesday a detailed plan for Idlib.

Talks in Ankara between Turkey and a Russian delegation ended Monday without agreement on stopping clashes, a Turkish diplomatic source said.

Ankara told the Russians that attacks on Turkish posts should be stopped immediately, and said it destroyed several Syrian government targets in retaliation. Erdogan has warned that Turkey will return Assad’s forces if they do not withdraw by the end of the month.

The Kremlin said on Tuesday all attacks on Russian and Syrian forces in Idlib should be stopped.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss the situation with Erdogan by phone later Tuesday, the TASS news agency said.

US envoy to Syria James Jeffrey is set to meet with senior Turkish officials in Ankara on Wednesday, and the US Embassy there said they will discuss working together on a political solution to the conflict.

RAID OF AIR

Since the new impetus began in December, government forces have captured more than 600 square kilometers of territory and in recent days have taken control of dozens of towns and villages.

The rebels are a mix of nationalist factions and jihadists that have had deadly rivalries but are now closing ranks.

Last week, government troops captured the rebel-held Saraqeb, where Turkey had a large number of military personnel.

On Tuesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said government forces drove rebels from a field near Aleppo to capture the entire length of the M5 motorway linking Aleppo in the north with the capital Damascus and then in southern Deraa.

Aleppo, once Syria’s economic hub, was the scene of major fighting between 2012 and 2016 that suffered large-scale deaths and destruction.

Rescuers said Tuesday that Russian and Syrian warplanes bombed several cities in Idlib, with most of the air strikes in western Aleon. At least 13 civilians were killed overnight in the air strikes, they said.

Rapid advances by Assad forces in Idlib have driven nearly 700,000 people – most of them women and children – from their homes to the closed Turkish border in the past 10 weeks.

“This is, from our initial analysis, the highest number of people in a single period since the start of the Syrian crisis almost nine years ago,” Jens Laerke, spokesman for the UN humanitarian agency OCHA, told reporters in Geneva. .

UN High Commissioner for Refugees spokesman Andrej Mahecic said the harsh winter weather was exacerbating their suffering and housing was difficult to find.

“Even finding a place in an unfinished building is becoming nearly impossible,” he said, adding that the mosques were full.

Witnesses and rebels said a new column of Turkish reinforcements, including tanks, rockets and armored vehicles, crossed the border into Idlib overnight.

An influential Turkish politician urged Erdogan to go further.

“There will be no peace in Turkey until Assad comes down from his throne. Turkey must start plans to enter Damascus now and annihilate the cruel ones,” said Devlet Bahceli, leader of Erdogan’s nationalist partner party.

The battle for Idlib is a decisive phase of a war that has killed hundreds of thousands of fighters and civilians, made millions of refugees in their country or abroad, and ripped apart the wider Middle East since it erupted in the midst of the Arab Spring in 2011.

Moscow’s military intervention in 2015 helped move the war resolutely in favor of Assad, Syria’s ruler for nearly 20 years, but he now heads a devastated country.

(Additional reporting by Tom Perry in Beirut and Tuvan Gumrukcu in Ankara; Writing by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

