ISTANBUL – Turkish police arrested 70 people suspected of links to the Islamic State in nationwide raids Monday, before New Year’s Eve celebrations, state media said two months after the assassination of group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Police have racked up jihadist militants at the end of December in the last two years since New Year’s Day in 2017 https://www.reuters.com/article/us-turkey-attack/gunman-kills-39-in- istanbul-nightclub -manhunt-under-way-idUSKBN14K0NH when a gunman killed 39 people at a nightclub in Istanbul in an attack alleged by the militant group.

Counter-terrorism police withdrew intelligence activities and conducted operations in central Ankara, Kayseri and Adana provinces, and Batman in the southeast, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported.

About 400 police officers took part in a 5 a.m. (0200 GMT) operation Monday, arresting 22 people in simultaneous attacks at different addresses, seizing weapons, ammunition and documents, Anadolu said.

She said 30 Iraqi nationals, two Syrians and a Moroccan citizen were arrested in Ankara. Nine Iraqi citizens who had operated in Syria and Iraq were arrested in Kayseri, while four Syrian nationals and two Iraqis were arrested in Adana, he added.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on October 27 that the leader of the Islamic State of Baghdad had been killed in a raid by US special forces in northwest Syria, near the Turkish border.

Two days later, Turkish police arrested dozens of Islamic State suspects believed to have plotted attacks aimed at celebrating Republic Day celebrations.

The government has said it will have repatriated most of the Islamic State prisoners to their birth places by the end of the year.

Ankara had accused its European allies of being too slow to take back their citizens who traveled to the Middle East to join the Islamic State.

Turkey’s NATO allies have been concerned that its October attack on northeast Syria against the YPG’s Kurdish militia could lead to Islamic State suspects and their families escaping from YPG-run prisons and camps. (Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

