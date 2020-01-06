advertisement

One of the most incredible bushfire survivors in Australia has launched an initiative to help businesses in areas hit by bushfires get back on their feet.

Turia Pitt launched SpendWithThem on Instagram to be a platform for small businesses to promote themselves and their products.

The initiative was launched less than 24 hours ago and had 40,500 followers at the time of writing.

advertisement

It is Ms. Pitt’s way to help affected communities because the current fires near her small town of Ulladulla are painful memories of her own experience of fire.

In 2011, at the age of 24, Ms. Pitt was caught in an out of control grass fire during a 100 km ultramarathon in the outback.

She has burned up to 65 percent of her body and has recovered from her injuries in the past seven years.

media_cameraTuria Pitt spent more than six months in hospital due to burn injuries. Picture: Andy Baker

It was this experience that made her yell at her friends who wanted to stay and defend their homes as the fires approached.

“You have no idea that a fire sounds like a thousand streets coming towards you. You have no idea how hot it feels and how your skin bubbles before your eyes, ”she said.

“You have no idea that the smoke feels like it is going to penetrate every single one of your pores. And you have no idea that in the last few seconds when it comes down to you, you will KNOW that you are in the Are about to die. “

But instead of screaming, Ms. Pitt told her Instagram followers that instead she wanted to help communities rebuild, as she did herself.

View this post on Instagram

Fires had been raging on the south coast for almost a month. People were evacuated from Bawley Point and Tabourie Lake. Milton was hit. Michael made food and supply trips in his boat. We watched the sky turn red and black before Christmas. More fires broke out on New Year’s Eve. I watched with an open mouth as two angry flags from the fires north and south of us merged across Mollymook Beach. And then the power went out. The mobile reception got blotchy. Internet was down. Rumors swirled through the city like the ashes that rained down on us. Embers in our backyards. Houses had been lost. Entire streets wiped out. A friend’s panicked text about her father being trapped. I packed my bag and filled the bathroom with water. Michael cooked bacon and eggs on the grill outside. Hakavai and I read books on the balcony. We watched the fine gray smoke settle on our beloved Mollymook Beach. The evening was quiet at a quarter to eight. Not a peaceful and calm silence, but an uncanny silence. An apocalyptic silence. No one drinks beer on their balcony. No music is booming from our neighbors next door or from the houses across the street. No revelers preparing to celebrate the new year. And it was dark. No energy. No lights. First of all, I’m sorry I wasn’t more proactive during that time. It’s been a difficult few weeks for me. I had to focus on my feelings and my own experiences not going over me. I tried not to let the panic spirit out of the bottle. And I’m exhausted. I feel like I have completed 10 marathons. And we can’t relax because it’s just the beginning of summer and it’s not over yet. Just like in a marathon, I realized that I have to make an effort. Many things were difficult. Since I’m eight months pregnant with a toddler, I felt as useful as tits on a bull. I always had nightmares because I ran through the flames with my son in my arms. It was difficult to sleep, eat or think and all I really wanted to do was stake out, put my head in the sand and pretend nothing was going on. Continued in comments.

A post shared by Turia (@turiapitt) on January 5, 2020 at 6:43 p.m. (PST)

Inspired by campaigns such as GoWithEmptyEskies and the BuyFromTheBush campaign, Ms. Pitt launched SpendWithThem to support affected companies.

“This is a way to put money right in the pockets of the people and communities who need it most and need it NOW,” she told her followers.

“Help them rebuild. Let them feel heard. Spend with them. “

One of the first advertised brands was Akwa Surf in the city of Milton in New South Wales, which has a special place in Ms. Pitt’s heart.

They were one of the first companies to organize a fundraiser for a surf competition for Ms. Pitt to help her get back on her feet after the 2011 fires.

But companies from all over Australia are also represented, including a small winery in Adelaide Hills and a gin distillery in the Bega Valley.

Ms. Pitt spoke on Today’s broadcast that the campaign was about putting money in the pockets of people who needed it.

“There have been fundraisers that people have run for rural firefighters and other organizations like this, and this is just another way that people can show their support,” said Ms. Pitt.

SIMILAR CAMPAIGNS

The GoWithEmptyEskies campaign was launched by Tegan Webber and encouraged people to plan a road trip to the affected communities as soon as they are safe.

The campaign encouraged Australians to take empty Eskies and spend money in the communities.

The BuyFromTheBush campaign was launched before the fires benefited regional communities. A partnership with PayPal for Christmas gifts has recently been signed.

The campaign is a way to support businesses in regional areas and to give Australians the opportunity to support rural communities.

On the website, Australians can buy a range of products such as children’s toys, art and jewelry directly from small businesses.

Originally released as “About to Die”: Turia unveils brand “Panic”

advertisement