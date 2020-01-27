advertisement

Air quality

January 27, 2020 against Johnna Crider

MG Motor, a British car company, has been approved by Tunisia to import electric vehicles into the country. Tunisian car magazine AutomobileTN reports that the British MG has been approved by the government to import its EZS (or ZS EV), a fully electric city SUV. The EZS has been described as versatile and very pleasant to drive.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D1Wd9eWRMJg (/ embed)

Some specifications of the EZS

Some specifications of the EZA from the video show that it has a lot of good things to offer.

Low consumption: 18.6 kWh / 100 km

Acceleration from 0 to 50 km / h in 3.1 sec – 0 to 100 km / h in 8.2 sec

WLTP range: 263 km (163 miles)

Maximum speed: 140 km / h

Engine power: 143 hp (353 Nm of torque)

3 driving modes

Full charge in normal mode: ≃ 7 hours

Charging in fast mode: 80% in 40 minutes

It is hoped that this new EV will be an “ideal ally” for driving in the city and on the road where “agility and robustness allow the best to express themselves.”

The EZS has also been awarded by the Euro NCAP 2019 with a safety rating of 5 stars.

The price of the EZS starts at 69,966 DT, or just under $ 25,000.

The MG EZS, or ZS EV as we have usually dealt with, is quickly becoming a hit among EV enthusiasts due to its low costs and value for money. It is extremely cost-competitive with (or much cheaper than) the Nissan Qashqai diesel in the UK this year. A report from Bank of America Merrill Lynch shared with CleanTechnica shows the savings if you opt for this small SUV are huge.

The electric vehicle also becomes a few Asian markets, in particular China, where it has quickly reached the sales ranking.

Maarten Vinkhuyzen emphasized for CleanTechnica that MG, now owned by the Chinese SAIC, is not only sticking its toes in the electric water, but is also becoming a fully electric brand in Europe. For more information I recommend reading his article: “MG is back from the grave in full frontal attack on the European car market.”

