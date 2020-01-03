advertisement

PALM BEACH – In his first public statements about a drone attack that killed an Iranian general, President Donald Trump offered a compelling, but considerate, rationale for the surprise attack on a powerful military leader.

Trump ordered Thursday’s drone attack to kill Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani on Iraqi soil. Speaking to reporters at the Mar-a-Lago Club on Friday afternoon, Trump described the attack as “a precision strike that killed the No. 1 terrorist around the world.”

“Soleimani planned impending and sinister attacks on American diplomats and military personnel, but we caught him in the act and fired him,” said Trump.

Trump has not written a script during his four-minute explanation of the strike, and has not asked any questions after making his prepared comments. Trump did not reveal details of the attacks that Soleimani suspected of having planned.

The attack sent shock waves through the Middle East. Tehran’s vengeance, the Iranian allies in Iraq pushed for the displacement of US troops, and the US said it would strengthen its armed forces in the region through the deployment of 3,500 soldiers.

In response to Soleimani’s death, Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had harsh words. A “hard revenge awaits the criminals,” he said.

Trump said on Friday that he was not pushing for a regime change in Tehran and praised the Iranian people as “remarkable people”. He insisted that the Thursday strike was not the beginning of escalating hostilities.

“We took measures last night to end a war,” Trump said on Friday. “We did nothing to start a war.”

U.S. military officials blame Soleimani for the deaths of hundreds of American troops and coalition service members.

For their part, the Democrats did not leave Soleimani in tears, but wondered whether the strike could lead to a reaction that got out of control.

“Soleimani, Iran’s supreme military commander, is responsible for horrific violence and the deaths of hundreds of Americans,” said Lois Frankel, D-West Palm Beach MP in a statement. “Although his death should not be mourned, I am deeply concerned that last night’s action will further escalate Iran, the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism, without a plan to deal with the consequences.”

For Washington, Solemaini has been a longstanding opponent who has opposed the United States since American troops invaded Iraq in 2003. Trump said the airstrike was just not over yet.

“What the United States did yesterday should have been a long time ago,” said Trump. “Many lives would have been saved.”

Trump also noted the dismantling of the Islamic State caliphate in Iraq and Syria. Skeptics, however, said the intrusion into Iraqi territory undermined Baghdad’s support for the US-led coalition in Iraq.

The Pentagon accused Soleimani of recently staging missile attacks on Iraqi bases where members of the US-led coalition are based, culminating in the murder of an American contractor last week.

The United States returned the favor in an airstrike that killed 27 members of Kataib Hezbollah, a militia group supported by Iran. Militia supporters then tried to storm the US embassy in Baghdad.

The Supreme National Security Council of Iran, in a statement quoted by state television, called the recent US strike its “biggest strategic mistake” in the Middle East and said the US “could not easily face the consequences of this misjudgment.”

