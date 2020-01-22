advertisement

Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard sued former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for defamation on Wednesday. Gabbard quoted Clinton’s statements that she was a “Russian asset” in the lawsuit and claimed $ 50 million.

The lawsuit, which was filed in the southern district of New York, targeted Clinton’s failed presidential candidates in 2008 and 2016 and outlined allegations of defamation.

“Tulsi Gabbard is running for the President of the United States, a position Clinton has long sought but has failed to achieve,” the lawsuit said. “In October 2019, Clinton lied – be it for personal reasons, political hostility or fear of real change within a political party that Clinton and her allies have long dominated – because she noticed her rival Tulsi Gabbard. It did so publicly, clearly and with obvious malicious intent. “

A Clinton representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In Campaign HQ, the podcast referring to the suit of former Obama campaign manager David Plouffe, Clinton said, “I don’t make predictions, but I think they keep an eye on someone who is currently in the Die democratic primary school and they are being prepared to be a third party candidate. She is the favorite of the Russians. So far there are a number of websites and bots and other ways to support them, assuming Jill Stein will give it up because she is also a Russian asset. “

“Tulsi is not a Russian asset. Nobody – Russia or anyone else – controls their presidential campaign. Instead, Tulsi is a loyal American servant who declares her loyalty to the United States, both as a soldier and as a member of Congress, ”the lawsuit said.

In a reply via tweet, Gabbard Clinton called the “queen of warmongers”.

In 2016 Gabbard supported Senator Bernie Sanders, Clinton’s rival for the Democratic nomination.

