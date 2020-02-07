advertisement

Secretary General of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), M.P. Singh said on Friday that former head coach Massimo Costantini had kept the association in the dark about his sudden departure and promised to fill the vacant position on the verge of the World Cup in Busan for 18 months next month.

The Indian paddlers, who have been without a head coach since September 2018, have already lost a crucial time in an Olympic year, although they are solely responsible for their below-average performance in qualifying for the Olympic team in Portugal last month.

According to Singh, Costantini, who now works for the World Organization (ITTF), should have announced his decision to leave after the 2018 Asian Games.

“Most teams employ coaches for a four-year Olympic cycle. When he suddenly left we had limited options and even that didn’t help us. In the future we decided to hire a coach for four years instead of renewing its contract every year. We also have approval from the Ministry of Sports for this, ”said Singh.

Uncontrollable circumstances such as the 2019 general election and the operation of Canadian trainer Dejan Papic, who failed to join the Indian team last year after accepting the offer due to knee surgery, also contributed to the delay in the appointment of the head coach.

Despite their disappointing performance in qualifying for the Olympic team, Indian paddlers have done exceptionally well over the past 18 months to raise the profile of sport in the country.

Manika Batra won four medals, including two gold medals at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, before India won two historic bronze medals at the subsequent Asian Games and had to wait 60 years.

Three Indians – G Sathiyan (30th in the world), Sharath Kamal (34th) and Harmeet Desai (86th) – are among the top 100, and a decent bank strength has been developed in the men’s team.

However, as the Olympics are just around the corner and players need guidance, the momentum of the past 18 months seems to be losing ground.

“I am confident that we will concentrate on the coach next month (on the sidelines of the World Cup). The women’s team narrowly missed an Olympic berth, but played well. The men’s team, which should have qualified, came under pressure, ”added Singh.

The players will now try to qualify for the single event at the Olympic Games. The individual qualification takes place in April.

