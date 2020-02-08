advertisement

As images and videos depicting President Trump and his political rivals in Congress come under increased scrutiny from the likes of BuzzFeed and CNN, Twitter has announced its latest attempt: crackdown on “manipulated photos or videos that may cause harm people. ” In other words, the platform will address political memes that it determines to be harmful.

Do the memes that look nice in the bloody eyes of Joe Biden, his distracted behavior, and his connection to predilection for non-consensual touch pose harm – especially if they only affect his reputation as a serious Democratic candidate for President? Maybe so. To limit this so-called “harm”, Twitter revealed today that it is introducing a new rule and a label to address and “give people more context” about the tweets the platform defines requires a closer look.

According to Twitter, which released a video on the matter, the altered videos will be labeled “manipulated media”. Users are encouraged to touch the tag, which will be present under a redacted video or image, “to view information from reputable sources.” One can assume that Fox News, the Daily Caller and other conservative and independent media you will not be given the privilege of being “reputable”, which is the code for the progressive media. As an example, the platform shows how users will be given an “inside view” of how the video has changed with details on the nature of the edits.

We know that some Tweets include manipulated photos or videos that can cause harm to people. Today we are introducing a new rule and a label that will address this and give people more context about these Tweets pic.twitter.com/P1ThCsirZ4

– Twitter Security (@TwitterSafety) February 4, 2020

It brings to mind CNN’s investigation of a meme produced by a Reddit user describing CNN while Vince McMahon was beaten by President Trump in a wrestling match. The video, shared by the President himself, caused the cable news organization to plunge into the user’s private identity – and even threatened to expose it if he did not apologize for producing the meme. As the New York Times reported, “CNN declined to name the user, but said, somewhat mysteriously, that it” reserves the right “to publish its identity in the future if it continues to create offensive content.”

The video was very much in line with the content regularly produced by pro-Trump Twitter users like Carpe Donktum, who BuzzFeed News called “the favorite meme maker.” For no apparent reason other than to silence him, the news organization condemned the meme maker for his efforts – to no avail. He continues to produce viral videos and has since launched Meme World, a conglomerate of political meme makers.

In a less meme-related note, a video uploaded by Paul Joseph Watson depicting CNN’s Jim Acosta during his sensational physical altercation (if you want to call it that) with a White House employee became the subject of conversation national after being separated by Sarah Sanders of the White House. Members of the press accused Watson of altering the video, speeding it up and adding some frames, according to the Wall Street Journal. Given that the video itself was disconnected from a live stream and coded again on Twitter, it remains to be determined whether any of the alleged changes were intentional. Either way, it jumped out of proportion.

Twitter claims that this new feature is part of an effort to make the platform “a safer place for conversation.” Well, given their approach as Pravda on this issue, surely Twitter will be less confident about memes and those who make them.

