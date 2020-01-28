advertisement

The late arrival of the petroleum team, made up of members of the Indian team, and the obvious pressure from the Indian table tennis association to get involved, sent the schedule ahead of the quarter-finals for a throw at the National Table Tennis Championship in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Since the competition was already one and a half days old, the squad consisting of G. Sathiyan, Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty and Manav Thakkar had to play league games against Punjab, Uttarakhand and Assam practically one after the other.

The defending champion won all games with identical 3-0 margins. After that, the pre-quarterfinals could not be started immediately, as the members of the petroleum team needed some time to rest and recover.

advertisement

READ ALSO |

Table tennis nationals: Ankita stuns Kaushani; Sagarika strikes for Railways

This caused a delay of over 90 minutes before the pairings could be made before the quarter-finals. Petroleum pulled Rajasthan, the second starter Gujarat got ready to play TTTA (from Tamil Nadu), the third starter Delhi prepared for Assam, and host Telangana, who took the place for the fourth starter Uttar Pradesh, met Maharashtra ” B “.

The other pairs were Mizoram-Maharashtra (A), Railways-TNTTA, Kerala-Bengal (A) and Haryana-UP.

The duo from Sathiyan and Sharath won the games against Assam in two sets.

Sathiyan pointed to the grainy tables that helped the spinning ball achieve turns of motion, causing those who regularly play on the World Tour to make the necessary adjustments.

READ ALSO |

The SC allows the two national associations of TN to set up teams



“Here the ball comes much faster and challenges a player more. So it’s always good to be part of the National Championship, which tests your skills in different ways. Playing for the Nationals means a lot to me and I want to win it, ”said Sathiyan, who narrowly lost last year’s final to Sharath and missed the golden chance to win his first national title.

Sharath, who ran for the tenth national title, was careful not to sound too optimistic. “You know, it gets more difficult every year and I have to play each game individually and see how my body holds up. But I’m pretty happy with how I play. We have to rest far ahead of the singles and then take them as they come. “

READ ALSO |

Petroleum men want to continue to dominate, women want to win the title again

In the women’s section, where last year’s runner-up, Krittwika Sinha Roy, lost to Chennai girl Selenadeepthi Selvakumar in five games, seven of the eight seeds made it to the round of 16 in Petroleum’s 3-1 win over TTTA.

Seventh seed Gujarat was ousted after finishing third group “G” behind Haryana and Assam.

The quarter-final line was Bengal A-TNTTA, Petroleum-Delhi, Maharashtra B-UP, Maharashtra A-Kerala, Telangana-TTTA, Karnataka-Rajasthan, Haryana-Bengal B and Railways-Assam.

THE RESULTS (team championship before the quarter-finals):

Men: Petroleum bt rajasthan 3-0; Maharashtra ‘A’ bt Mizoram 3-2; TNTTA bt Railways 3-1; Telangana bt Maharashtra ‘B’ 3-0; Delhi bt Assam 3-2; Bengal ‘A’ bt Kerala 3-0; Haryana bt UP 3-1; Gujarat bt TTTA 3-0.

Women: Bengal ‘A’ bt TNTTA 3-2; TTTA against Telangana 3-1 Haryana against Bengal ’B’ 3-2; Maharashtra ‘A’ bt Kerala 3-0; Maharashtra ‘B’ by Uttar Pradesh 3-2; Railways bt Assam 3-0; Karnataka bt Rajasthan 3-0; Petroleum bt Delhi 3-0.

,

advertisement