Eric Abidal and Lionel Messi see themselves sprinkled on the front pages in Spain on Wednesday after the Barcelona captain reacted angrily to criticism by the sports director in an interview with Sport.

It’s a real sense that Barça’s season is about to come in after Abidal said “many players weren’t satisfied or were working hard” under Ernesto Valverde and Messi responded with “when you talk about players, you have to give names because if no, it lends air to things that are not true. “

Abidal’s initial interview was given to Sport, and the Catalans daily lead the way with a front page that doesn’t require much translation.

AS are slated to enjoy the drama at Camp Nou calling Barca ‘Chaos FC’ but leading with a photo of Messi and Ousmane Dembele. Let’s not forget that Messi’s posting on social media came just hours after the club confirmed that Dembele suffered another serious injury.

In Mundo Deportivo, the caption is ‘Messi v Abidal’ and a photo of the two with a red background. They also have more quotes from Abidal where he says signing Lautaro Martinez or Neymar is not impossible.

Marca have a very serious looking Lionel Messi on their front page titled “Punch Messi” and talk about Barcelona staring after their captain exploded.

L’Esporti went with a picture of Messi and ‘Explodes’ as their title. They also have “Dembele KO” on the front page and appreciate that the Frenchman’s season is over.

