Stefanos Tsitsipas made fun of a tantrum in which he pinched his father’s arm while smashing a racket.

Hot-headed number six in the world lost control when he lost the first set against vivacious Australian Nick Kyrgios, who showed himself at his best on Tuesday night’s defeat at the ATP Cup.

He threw his bat on the Greek team bench, on which his father and captain Apostolos Tsitsipas sat and caught his forearm.

His father was bleeding from a small cut and his mother came down from the stands to speak to him.

“It happened by accident. I didn’t want to do it and immediately forgot about it and moved on from there, ”said the 21-year-old in the early morning of Wednesday morning.

“It happens. I didn’t want that, so unfortunately it just got out of control.”

When asked whether he would be punished by his parents, he joked: “Maybe I will stay in my room for three days, grounded by my father.”

Despite his breakdown and defeat against Kyrgios, Tsitsipas was pleased with the start of the month’s Grand Slam of the month at Melbourne Park.

He has only won one of three victories and also lost to Canadian Denis Shapovalov in two hard tie-break sets while defeating number seven in the world Alexander Zverev.

“There is nothing to worry about at the moment. I feel good about my game, my physical condition,” he said.

“The only thing that could worry me a little is that I feel like I’ve lost that competitiveness as I get closer to the games.”

“I remember I had a tendency to be more in the zone a few months ago, very, very focused and knew what I was doing and played very aggressively,” he added.

“Sometimes I feel like I’m becoming too passive and I’m not really involved in the match. I don’t know that these are probably some technical issues that I have to work on and that I can’t think too much about my technique and work my tactics anymore. “

Tsitsipas, who reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open last year, will be at the Kooyong Classic in Melbourne next week to refine preparations for the Grand Slam, which begins on January 20.

