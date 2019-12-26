advertisement

(To have or people with a temporary interest in sports and the strong desire to do something to talk than with family members) Many NBA fans have been waiting the whole Christmas Day on Clippers Lakers.

After a reasonable construction (it was tedious and perhaps exaggerated a bit, but it’s hard to not be excited for this particular game, where the players, personalities and stake.) Then, after the opening tip, the spectators were treated not to play from the traditional broadcast angle, but from a fluctuating, zooming camera perspective.

That was the main angle for the first two minutes of the contest, and he returned sporadically in the first half.

Predictably, this attracted some attention:

Why does it look like I always have to change the 2k camera angle? pic.twitter.com/jiLhcwloL9

– SB Nation (@SBNation) December 26, 2019

That wasn’t the only video game camera angle ESPN (on ABC) went with, but. It was also in this top-down, end-to-end view, the disorientation was even more:

ESPN uses a number of camera angles for today’s game. This seems to be the biggest response. pic.twitter.com/v60zvUqEnd

– Awful announcement (@awfulannouncing) December 26, 2019

The whole thing was incredibly confusing. The constant float from the low perspective was particularly tough at times.

Anyone prone to seasickness trying to follow decisions with this random camera may have an argument

– Jay Rigdon (@ jayrigdon5) December 26, 2019

this camera angle is fantastic i like crippling nausea

– Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 26, 2019

Even the standard shot of the broadcast crew was tweaked to set up the second half action:

The main question is simple: why? Why would choose a network to the most anticipated game of the season (both their own words and probably the truth), a few camera angles trot that we never ever see?

Here there is an obvious answer: The people in charge of these decisions see the bigger stage as a reason to do such things. Different, striking perspectives ensure that it feels like a special occasion. Things like the low pseudo Skycam back on the sidelines and down to the audience to bring the game closer. But this is rarely responsible for networks is how disturbing it can be for viewers to keep track of the action from angles to which they are unaccustomed. What is supposed to make the viewer feel closer to the action they take out of themselves.

On top of that there is an argument that the camera decisions like this are adding very little to how it is. Occasionally, recordings can be very rewarding, as we have seen in several kick-return touchdowns in this football season in SkyCam style. In basketball, however, the traditional broadcast angle works for a reason. The movement is limited when the action changes, and the viewer can see details such as fouls or if a player has a toe on a line while he is so far out that he sees the entire half field. if you want to see an off-ball activity you can do it as you please.

This is an advantage that basketball has from a broadcasting point of view over other team sports. Football, soccer and baseball offer live off-screen action to some extent. Sometimes it happens, of course, in basketball, but there are few occasions where important things happen outside the camera. Both had to follow an effect on depth perception, which made it difficult the events or predict what happened next.

The low side angle impaired the ability to judge the distance on the field, especially in actions on the other side of the field. The view from the top down swirled even more, especially when changes of ownership, as she moved across the screen. The effect was both dizzying and suppressing; The NBA game is moving so fast that the shot would lose the players when they run out of context, and we will be surprised where the players were at the time of the pivots. Then, as some actions usually take place in the set, we are confronted with a few seconds of possession, before we repeat it all over again. And even at its static, the view flattens out an incredibly three-dimensional sport.

It is undeniable cool that ESPN can give us this angle, and for things like replays or analytical segments, they can be very valuable. experimenting with less important competitions could be interesting. But the overall impression is just not worth it, not yet, and certainly not in a game like this.

