advertisement

Have you enjoyed the celebrations so far? Hopefully a soup of hedonism is not wrong, and there will be more on New Year’s Eve.

January is the month of health in Irish time. Over the course of the month, we will provide printed and online suggestions and inspirations to help all of us improve our physical and mental health in 2020

irishtimes.com/health

advertisement

However, New Year’s Day remains a synonym for the development of resolutions, especially in the health sector. So I thought that this week’s column might contain some new ideas for achieving a healthy lifestyle.

Health care mostly involves exercise or diet. Yes, drinkers and smokers naturally focus on these habits, but almost everyone thinks about eating less or differently at some point in their life.

One of the newest “nutritional aspects” is intermittent fasting: diets that either limit food intake to certain times of the day or limit intake to several days a week. Alternative daytime fasting and the 5: 2 diet (usually five days a week, the other two days with heavily restricted calories) are well established and verifiable. But what I’ve noticed lately is the temporary feeding.

According to an article published on medium.com last fall, the ancient Romans were obsessed with digestion and were somewhat rejected by breakfast. While it may appear to be a far cry from the usual cartoon of sticky feeding, historians confirm that the Romans advocated no more than one meal a day.

You may have been the first to introduce a time-limited diet, in which food – including all meals and snacks – was compressed within a six to eight hour daily window. From an evolutionary point of view, this makes sense: we are not designed for constant chewing and grazing.

Krista Varady, a professor of nutrition at the University of Illinois at Chicago, said that people who restrict their intake in the short term but do not change the type of food they eat still lose weight. She was a co-author of a 2018 study in which overweight men who only ate between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. lost an average of 3 percent of their body weight after three months. Her blood pressure also improved.

Interestingly, Varady confirmed that both the time-limited feeding and the second day’s diet have similar metabolic and disease-lowering effects.

Aside from its novelty, time-limited eating is particularly tempting because it doesn’t focus on the content of our meals.

The obvious attraction of intermittent fasting is that it takes us away from (in my experience) soul-destroying calorie counting and the intense focus on cutting carbohydrates or fat. Weightwatchers undoubtedly works for some people; I honestly found it depressing.

Aside from its novelty, time-limited eating is particularly tempting because it doesn’t focus on the content of our meals. I assume that it will be easier for people to get used to choosing a suitable dining window. Skipping breakfast and morning snacks and then eating between 12 and 8 p.m. seems to be a popular choice. From a New Year’s perspective, this sounds like a diet that continues beyond the first few weeks of January to avoid the fear of failure that many of us experience at this time of year.

Is there evidence that intermittent fasting diets benefit healthy people? There is still not enough to support use in healthy adults. Although certain groups who practice intermittent fasting for religious reasons have health benefits, such groups tend to lead a particularly healthy lifestyle anyway, which means that long-term research is required to overcome any bias.

However, if you are overweight or obese, the promise that intermittent fasting diets promise is no doubt. Depending on your doctor’s individual advice, I would focus on whether a new diet should be part of your precaution in the next few days.

Finally, I would like to thank the readers for following my column for the past 20 years. Writing and interacting with you has been a pleasure since January 2000. Please continue to write by email!

With sincere wishes for a healthy and happy new year.

mhouston@irishtimes.com

Sign up for one of The Irish Times’ Get Running programs (free!).

First select the eight-week program that suits you.

– Beginner Course: A course that takes you from inactivity to running for 30 minutes.

– Stay on track: For those who can run a few times a week.

– 10 km route: Developed for those who want to move up to the 10 km mark.

Good luck!

advertisement