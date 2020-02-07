advertisement

The word “culture” is used so often in sports that it almost loses its meaning, but there are some cases where culture is really something that exists in an organization. Especially when it comes to Georgetown basketball.

Like most things, culture comes in many different ways. In the NFL, New England culture created a dynasty that we have never seen before in this era. The Miami Heat culture has not produced a championship since LeBron James left, but her calling card is Team First, hard work, and a corporate structure that gets maximum results from her list.

In the last two games we got an insight into the culture of Georgetown under head coach Patrick Ewing.

The Hoyas traveled to New York last weekend to take on St. Johns with Mac McClung, who wasn’t available to play. Georgetown fell 17 points without the leading scorer. However, the Hoyas fought back after a great ball move and a career day from Jahvon Blair (23 points) to leave Madison Square Garden with a 73-72 win. The win was a losing streak of three games.

There wasn’t much time to celebrate with Conference Manager Seton Hall coming into town. Once again, McClung would not be available. The official word is McClung is “day by day”

The Hoyas would quickly fall back 16-0. The Hoyas fought their way back and reduced the lead to eight, before they were satisfied with a 10-point gap at half-time.

In the second half, the Hoyas reduced their lead to three in the first 2:10 of the half. Seton Hall reacted and increased the lead to 11, but the Hoyas reacted and returned to 4 with 7:47. The Hoyas would never get closer in the 78-71 loss.

Instead of lamenting the chances against them, Ewing praised his team for the toughness they showed. “I am proud of my team. Although we lost, I am very proud of them. We came down big, but we fought, came back, cut it down to four at one point, but they were able to take a few shots and rebuild the lead. “

That’s the funny thing about building a culture. It rarely gives you instant gratification. In fact, it could take a few more recruitment courses before it really takes shape. This is what makes this season so frustrating and enjoyable.

On paper, most thought Georgetown had a great chance of becoming a tournament team, and they could still be. If the Hoyas run into the Big East and have a record of 500, they will definitely get the selection committee’s attention. How realistic that is is another story.

The Hoyas have two winning games against DePaul (home and away), but still have appointments with Butler, Marquette and Creighton. The home dates are not easy. In addition to DePaul, Providence, Xavier and Villanova will come to Cap One.

But this Hoya team has something in it. They haven’t given up despite four transfers and an injury to their top scorer. They continue to attend one of the toughest conferences in the country, despite losing four out of the last five.

Building culture is difficult, but there is ever a team that shows that it is ready for the challenge.

