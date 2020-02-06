advertisement

When it comes to wireless active noise-canceling headphones (ANC), everyone knows right now that Bose and Sony are making the best options out there. Everyone also knows that they are ridiculously expensive – even now on sale at the Black Friday price, the Sony WH1000XM3 headphones are still $ 298 on Amazon. If you want the best in the industry, you have to cough up the money. But if you want ANC wireless headphones that are much closer to the market leaders than they should be for a small fraction of the price, we have an exclusive deal that you should definitely look at. The brand new TaoTronics TT-BH085 wireless active noise canceling headphones offer unparalleled sound quality, a 33% longer battery life than the ANC headphones from Sony and impressive noise canceling technology. And instead of costing between $ 300 and $ 350, they are now only $ 36.99 if you clip the discount coupon on the site and use the promotion code BGRTT085 during checkout!

Here is more info from the product page:

Advanced Active Noise Canceling Technology: TaoTronics Bluetooth headphones come with a professional active noise canceling feature that allows you to immerse yourself in the music world without noise, whether you are in a busy street, busy subway or bus, flight cabin with roaring engine.

Hi-Fi Audio Sound & Deep Bass: TaoTronics wireless headphones equipped with 40 mm drivers and aptX codec, which delivers powerful sound and rich music with less audio delay. Upgrade Bluetooth 5.0 technology provides an ultra-fast and virtually unbreakable connection.

40 hours of play time & incredibly fast charging: connect only 5 minutes with a USB-C connector and get 2 hours of play time; only 45 minutes of charging time for an ultra-long playing time of up to 40 hours. Note: Switch ANC off to prevent power consumption if no headphones are used.

Adjustable comfort and ultra-light: adjustable headband and 90 ° rotatable ear cups, soft memory foam ear pads with more than ear cups to completely cover your ears and reduce pressure on your ears, while the headphones themselves only weigh (220 g). for long-term use.

Hassle-free, clear calls: CVC 8.0 noise-canceling microphone for hands-free calling means you can be heard clearly on the phone, allowing you to enjoy wireless or wired, regardless of background noise, depending on your needs.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the latest and greatest deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

advertisement

.

advertisement