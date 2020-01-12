advertisement

A random package arrived on my desk shortly before Christmas. Anxious to see what was inside, I tore the packaging. I was surprised to find three Bon Me body scrub packs from Sugar Me Life Skin Care. Vanessa Simmons has created a beauty line full of treats that give your skin a feeling of softness, a delicious smell and a sweet taste. At least that’s what my fiance told me after a sexy shower using the scrub. Wink wink.

advertisement

As another important person, I constantly test products on him, tying him up in office conversations and getting his “opinion” on a wide range of subjects. So when I asked if he wanted to rub his back with the scrub, he jumped at the chance. We didn’t know how much we both would love the product.

I gave my colleague’s perfumed coffee scrub (which I regret with hindsight because that’s it, it’s so incredible), which left me with the scent of pink sugar and ice cream (flavors) . I don’t know if they are edible, but hunty after rubbing the pink scrub on his back, we were ready to risk it all. A sweet aroma filled the shower and left her skin with a dewy and hydrated feeling. The scrubs caused friction and you can use your imagination where it went.

In his words, “You smelled like sugar and tasted like it.”

According to website, Bon Bon exfoliators are a “raw and natural body exfoliant with robust granules to exfoliate and rejuvenate dry and rough skin for smooth, silky and radiant skin”. The main ingredient is “resveratrol”, which protects the skin from environmental damage, thereby improving the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, reducing dryness and smoothing the skin texture.

Ingredients: organic fine grain sugar, resveratrol, rice bran oil, blackberry, blackcurrant, black cherry, vanilla, bourbon and coffee bean aromatic blends

I appreciate the products that improve my shower, so it was my business. A package will cost you $ 20… but I promise you it’s worth it. I recommend pouring a drink and turning a routine couple shower into a steamy session.

Buy it, here.

MORE PRODUCT REVIEWS:

Tried: This Shea Moisture Rehydration Treatment Mask is exactly what your hair needs as the temperature drops

TRY: Was Kim Kardashian Shapewear Plus-Size Friendly or Nah ?!

Also on HelloBeautiful:

25 photos

advertisement