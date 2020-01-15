advertisement

Two unwritten series, “Lost Resort” on TBS and “Tirdy Works” on truTV, were recorded for series on Turner Networks, the company said on the press tour of the Television Critics Association on Wednesday.

“Lost Resort” is described as a look up / down on the booming subculture of exotic wellness retreats. The 10-episode series will follow a group of strangers who are in a three-week retreat in Costa Rica led by a colorful team of alternative healers. There they experience “everything from ritual rituals and shamanic cocoa ceremonies to orgasm dances”.

The series produced by Sirens Media from ITV America has finished filming and is slated to premiere later this year. Executive producers are Jessica Sebastian-Dayeh, Jordana Hochman and Sarah Howell, who act as executive producers. Michael Bloom for Bongo Pictures is also an executive producer.

“Lost Resort offers an insight into the exclusive, explosive and often weirdly experimenting world of self-help retreats,” said Corie Henson of EVP and head of the unwritten programs department for TBS, TNT and TruTV. “Wait until you see how long people will be looking for happiness!”

“The vibrant world of alternative wellness in Costa Rica is the perfect catalyst for uninhibited, visceral behavior,” added Jessica Sebastian-Dayeh, president and executive producer of Sirens Media. “We are equally provocative, funny and deeply excited to bring this unique and incredibly entertaining series to TBS.”

“Tirdy Works” is described as “Sitcom without a script”. The series tells the story of a small rural town, told through the eyes of the artist Mary Winchenbach, who becomes a viral celebrity for her booming new business: handicrafts from Elchen Scheiße.

“Tirdy Works is a hysterical insight into an unconventional business that brings an entire community together,” said Brett Weitz, general manager of TBS, TNT and truTV. “Viewers may be surprised where Mary’s art comes from, but the series shows the wild and often absurd situations that occur to keep their business going.”

The series is produced by Scout Productions, with David Collins, Michael Williams, Rob Eric and showrunner Chad Greulach acting as executive producers. Michel Bloom Executive produces for Bongo Pictures.

Check out a teaser for “Tirdy Works” below.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-OS63_ZJ2h4 (/ embed)

