NEW YORK (AP) – President Donald Trump has circulated a false image of the top-ranking leaders of Congress Democrats in traditional Muslim attire before the Iranian flag, criticizing that he was promoting the Islamophobic tropes.

Trump manipulated photo retweeted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in Muslim costume with caption: “Corrupt Dems are doing their best to rescue Ayatollah #NancyPelosiFakeNews”

– داون آندر (@ D0wn_Under) January 13, 2020

Trump, a Republican, had previously criticized the Democrats for criticizing the targeted murder of his administration of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, but his use of Muslim imagery in this effort has been rebuffed by defenders of American Muslims.

“The picture is a hodgepodge of anti-Muslim tropes and clothing from many traditions, some of which are often used to stereotype and attack Muslims,” ​​said Madihha Ahussain, special counsel to the non-profit group Muslim Advocates, in a press release. “It is disappointing but not surprising that the president is using his gigantic Twitter platform to spread this kind of harmful, ignorant and anti-Muslim bigotry.”

Wa’el Alzayat, CEO of the Muslim-American group Emgage Action – appointed for his mission to involve American Muslims – also criticized Trump’s decision to amplify the trafficked photo of Pelosi and Schumer. “There is no room for that, whatever the political differences,” he said in an interview.

Schumer tweeted his own response to Trump, asking, “How far can you go?”

The image that Trump has retweeted has been circulating on the Internet for the past few days. The Twitter account on which Trump got it used to tweet in English and Persian on Iranian issues, promote pro-Trump content, and criticize American Democrats.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham defended Trump’s retweet from the image, telling Fox News on Monday that the tweet was intended to show the Democrats “that they have parroted the Iranian talking points and have almost sided with the terrorists and those who were ready to kill the Americans. ” “

Democrats have raised questions about the Trump administration’s rationale for ordering the murder of Soleimani, warning of the resulting mounting tensions with Iran. But no democrat has praised Soleimani, and Pelosi herself described him last week as a “terrible person” who “did bad things.”

