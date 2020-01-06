advertisement

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump said he would order attacks on Iranian cultural sites if Iran followed through on its vows of revenge after the assassination of senior military commander Qassem Soleimani.

In a tweet, Trump said the 52 Iranian sites – “some at a very high level and important to Iran and Iranian culture” – have been targeted as a hit, if any retaliation occurs.

Destroying cultural monuments is a war crime, and after his tweet, many compared Trump’s possible actions to those of the Islamic State and the Taliban – terrorist groups that wiped out centuries of cultural heritage on flooded lands, destroying ancient monuments with bulldozers and explosives.

advertisement

On Monday, UNESCO reminded the world that the US has signed treaties that commit it not to damage cultural heritage sites in the event of armed conflict.

The UN cultural body said that under the provisions of the 1954 and 1972 conventions – which have been ratified by the US and Iran – the signatory states undertake not to take any deliberate measures that could harm the cultural and natural heritage on the territory of the United States. other parties to those conventions.

The hashtag #IranianCulturalSites was trending on Twitter Sunday, and people flooded in on social media with photos of their historic landmarks and favorite Iranian landmarks. Here are five sites that, in theory, could be targeted by Trump.

The ruins of Apadana and the Tachara Palace behind the relief carvings of Persepolis in the Iranian city of Shiraz.

Getty Images

Persepolis

The ancient city was built about 500 BC and has been listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1979. It served as the capital of the Achaemenid Empire, hosting official holidays and waiting for neighboring leaders. The site itself contains some massive structures, columns and patterns carved in stone.

“The royal city of Persepolis ranks among the archaeological sites that have no equivalent and that prove unique to an ancient civilization,” UNESCO says on their website.

Golestan Palace is the oldest historical monument in Tehran.

Getty Images

Golestan Palace

Located in the heart of Tehran, Golestan Palace is a massive wall complex featuring 18th-century architecture and art. The palace became the seat for the 18th-century Cairo government, as well as a recreational and artistic center in the region. Open to tourists, its many halls boast intricate colorful patterns and unique ornaments.

“This reflects artistic inspirations of European origin as the earliest representations of European and Persian synthesized style, which became so characteristic of Iranian art and architecture in the late 19th and 20th centuries,” UNESCO says in its online literature. “As such, parts of the palace complex can be seen as the origin of the modern Iranian artistic movement.”

Masjed-e Jāmé, Iran:

The area, whose name translates to “Friday Mosque,” is considered to be the oldest mosque in Iran, dating back about twelve centuries. Over time it has been renovated and rebuilt countless times, and now serves as a study of the development of Iranian architecture.

Tabriz Bazaar is a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Iran’s East Azerbaijan Province.

Getty Images

Tabriz Bazaar:

The bazaar has been one of the most significant places for traders since the Silk Road – even Marco Polo reportedly said he stopped by the market for his 13th-century trips. It consists of a series of open brick-bound buildings, with many still functioning markets located inside. According to UNESCO, it is one of the most complete examples of Iran’s traditional trade and cultural system.

Naqsh-e Jahan Square, Iran, Iran

Getty Images

Naqsh-e Jahan Square:

This World Heritage Site is one of the largest public squares in the world and one of the most prominent tourist attractions in Iran. Built in the 17th century, the square is surrounded by antique mosques, a palace and a bazaar.

“Meidan Emam was at the heart of Safavid capital’s culture, economy, religion, social power, government and politics. Its vast sandy esplanade was used for celebrations, walks and public executions, to play polo and gather troops, “UNESCO says.

With files from Reuters

advertisement