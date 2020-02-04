advertisement

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s depiction of the US revival on Tuesday is based on lies about energy supremacy and the US economy, as well as distortions on the record of his predecessor.

The Associated Press checks the facts of Trump’s State of the Union speech. Here are some of the claims we have examined:

MANUFACTURING

ASSET: “We are restoring the manufacturing power of our country, even if the forecasts were that it could never be done. After losing 60,000 factories under the previous two administrations, America has now gained 12,000 new factories under my administration. “

Not enough.

Manufacturing has dropped in the past year, after advancing in the previous two years. The president’s tariff regime and slowing global growth have hurt the sector in a way that suggests that Trump’s policies have stolen part of his former strength.

Factory production has fallen 1.3% in the past 12 months, according to the Federal Reserve. Manufacturing job gains fell from more than 260,000 at the end of 2018 to a meager 46,000 for the 12 months ended in December, according to the Ministry of Labor. Manufacturers lost jobs last year in Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – the former industrial states where Trump had promised a revival.

ASSET: “In the eight years since the last administration, more than 300,000 people of working age have left the job market. In just three years of my administration, 3.5 million people of working age have joined the workforce. “

Trump is cheating the numbers to tarnish his predecessor’s record. It is not clear what he means by “working age”. But the total size of the American workforce shows that the President is simply wrong.

Over the eight years of Barack Obama’s presidency, the workforce has increased by 5.06 million, according to the Department of Labor. This improvement reflects the rebound in the economy after the Great Recession and population growth.

With the unemployment rate down, more and more people are finding it interesting to work and join the workforce. This has allowed the workforce to climb an impressive 4.86 million in just three years under Trump.

ASSET: “From the moment I took office, I quickly accelerated the recovery of the US economy – by reducing record numbers of layoff regulations, by promulgating historic tax cuts and records, and fighting for fair and reciprocal trade deals.

The U.S. economy is indeed healthy, but there have been a lot of hiccups under the Trump administration.

Trump never made it to the takeoff he promised in the 2016 election. Instead, the gains largely followed the same lines of an expansion that began more than a decade ago under Obama .

Total economic growth last year was 2.3%. That roughly matches the average gains made after the Great Recession – and far from the 3%, 4% or more growth that Trump told voters he could deliver.

Tax cuts temporarily boosted growth in 2018 as deficit spending increased. But the administration said its tax plan would increase business investment in a way that could fuel sustainable growth. In the past three quarters, business investment has instead declined.

It is too early to judge the impact of the updated trade agreement with Mexico and Canada as well as the pact with China. But Trump based his economic policy on eliminating the trade deficit. Instead, the trade deficit worsened under Trump.

OIL AND GAS

ASSET: “Thanks to our bold campaign to cut regulations, the United States has by far become the largest producer of oil and natural gas in the world.”

Trump takes credit for a boom in U.S. oil and gas production that started under Obama. The U.S. Energy Information Administration says the United States is the world’s largest producer of natural gas since 2009, the largest producer of petroleum hydrocarbons since 2013, and the largest producer of crude oil since 2018.

This is due to a U.S. shale boom that has increased production since 2011, not deregulation or any other new effort by the Trump administration.

HEALTH CARE

ASSET: “We will always protect patients with pre-existing conditions.”

It is a promise, not a guarantee.

Trump administration supports court action by conservative-led states that would overturn the entire Affordable Care Act, including its guarantees that people cannot be denied or charged more for health insurance due to preexisting medical problems.

Trump and the Republicans in Congress have vowed to protect people with pre-existing conditions, but have not specified how they will do it.

Estimates of the number of people likely to be affected if “Obamacare” protections for pre-existing conditions are removed range from about 54 million working-age adults, in a study by the Kaiser Family Foundation a year last, to 133 million people in 2017. government study that also included children.

