advertisement

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) – Responding to social media about reported edits made in her latest television broadcast of a 27-year-old movie, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation says a scene from “Home Alone 2: Lost in New “York” featuring President Donald Trump was cut short, and that it was lifted long before the 2016 US presidential election.

The scene that sparked a scandal involves Macaulay Culkin wandering around The Plaza Hotel in New York. He stops to ask, “Excuse me, where’s the lobby?”, And Trump responds “down the hall, and to the left.” The cameo is Trump’s only scene in the movie.

Among those who criticized the lifting of the scene, Fox & Friends hosts aired the edits, calling the move “censorship.” Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., tweeted a link to a conservative blog post on the case that accused the CBC of “left-wing bias.”

advertisement

A CBC spokesman explained that the scene was “one of several” that had been cut in time, as they were not crucial to the film’s plot, and that they had been edited five years earlier.

“As is often the case with feature films adapted for television, Home Alone 2 was timely edited,” CBC public affairs chief Chuck Thompson told Variety. “The scene with Donald Trump was one of the few cut from the film as none of them were integral to the plot. These edits were made in 2014 when we first got the movie and before Mr. Trump was elected President. “

By Thursday night, Trump himself would weigh in with a few tweets, one of which linked to a Fox story on the matter, commenting, “I think Justin T doesn’t really like making him pay for it NATO or Trade! ” And another who said, “The movie will never be the same! (Just kidding)”

advertisement