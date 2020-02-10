advertisement

The sordid truth of Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is that it will end with Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell doing him a favor: delivering the votes, with little regard for the facts. This is unfortunately appropriate, because Trump’s favors – those he covets, those he demands – and the conditions under which he extracts them, remain the most contested issue in the trial. House leaders cited Trump’s statement to President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine in their July 25, 2019 phone call – “I wish you would do us a favor, however” – as the crux of a corrupt scheme. Trump’s lawyers countered that he was not talking about his “personal interests” but those of America. In their brief, they argued that Trump “frequently uses variations of the phrase” do us a favor “” and cite examples. “Do me a favor,” he said, he asked Europe. “Would you buy a lot of soy right now?” “Do me a favor,” he said, he asked North Korea. “You have this missile engine test site…. Can you conclude?” The lawyers could have added Trump’s assertion that, before choosing Alexander Acosta to be his secretary of labor, he feared he would be related to CNN reporter Jim Acosta, so he said to his staff, do me a favor – come back to the family tree. ”

But, of course, what Trump was asking Ukraine was not about the livelihoods of soybean producers, arms control or even genealogical information. He wanted dirt on a political opponent and was ready to withhold military assistance from an ally to get it. Trump’s basic belief seems to have been that Ukraine, on receiving American aid, has incurred debt that should be paid to him personally. This equation only works if, as Adam Schiff, the House’s chief director, said on Wednesday, “you consider your interests to be synonymous with the interests of the nation”. And Trump does. He has no idea where it ends and the country begins.

Neither did his lawyers, including Alan Dershowitz. “Every public servant I know believes that his election is in the public interest – and most of all, you are right!” Dershowitz told senators. And so, “if a president did something that he thought would help him to be elected, in the public interest, it cannot be the kind of consideration that results in removal.” With that, Dershowitz provided a pseudo-intellectual scaffolding for Trump. self-delusion.

Somewhere there is the distorted echo of a real argument. A president should at least consider the electoral effect of what he does, not because his mandate is so important, but because the opinions of citizens are. They are the ones who must lead the wars and carry the burden. Voters may be wrong, but even then they can still be useful in discerning the public interest. It is the basis of democratic accountability. But Dershowitz was talking about manipulating the electoral process itself. In response, Maine’s independent Senator Angus King asked if a president could extort an Israeli prime minister for charging the opponent with anti-Semitism. In fact, according to Dershowitz’s logic, a president could not only seek foreign aid in a campaign; he could launch a number of investigations into his political opponents, declare spurious emergencies to prevent political rallies of their parties, exercise surveillance or take measures to limit access to polling stations – by suppressing rather than amplifying the voice of voters.

Dershowitz argued that, as Schiff said on Thursday, if the president believes an agreement is in his political interest, “it doesn’t matter how corrupt this quid pro quo is.” Schiff was not exaggerating when he called this argument “a descent into constitutional madness.” This may even prove to be more pernicious than the mere fact of Trump’s acquittal – which was predetermined, given the loyalty of the Republican majority towards him – because the standard he sets for presidential accountability is so degraded. It’s easy to imagine defense teams playing a video of Dershowitz’s presentation in a future impeachment trial, in the purpose of exonerating another rogue president – perhaps the one who hung a portrait of Trump in the oval office. One thing that Republican senators could do, when they so overtly fail their country, is to make it clear that the reasons for Dershowitz’s acquittal are not theirs.

The first impeachment article accused Trump of abuse of power in his dealings with Ukraine, and even some Republicans, such as Senator Lamar Alexander, have admitted that leaders have proven this case. (Alexander added that, however, the president’s actions did not justify dismissal.) The argument for the second article, accusing Trump of obstructing Congress for denying him witnesses and documents, was more complicated. Here, the Trump team’s arguments were at least in the realm of constitutional reality, even if they were hypocritically proposed. The directors of the House could not quite shake up the opinion of many that they should have fought the President’s challenge to their summonses to court, even if it took time. (Indeed, because Trump’s arguments are so extreme and untenable, the House Democrats were on a winning track in the lower courts.)

At the same time, leaders insisted that senators have the power to tell the whole story by calling witnesses – whom they chose in a vote on Friday to set aside. In doing so, they may have set a precedent that will further limit future senates to coercing presidents. Leaders have also made it clear that this president has been playing little games with vital questions of war and peace.

Unable to exonerate Trump, his lawyers resorted to a call for blind triumphalism. Eric Herschmann, one of Trump’s team members most likely to stray from political tangents – he used a long time to attack President Obama – stole a series of economic statistics and approval notes and said to the senators, “If all this is only, only, in their words, for personal and political gain, and not in the best interests of the American people, then I say, God bless them. Keep doing it! It was as if these figures added up to a purchase of impunity paid in full. Trump, for his part, will no doubt see an acquittal as a new license for abuse.

Earlier in the week, Trump had organized a rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, to expressly thank Republican MP Jeff Van Drew for quitting the Democratic Party for what Trump called the “impeachment hoax.” He urged the crowd to take over Van Drew – “really a brave man, what he did was incredible” – and to throw out the “Democratic Clowns”. Perhaps the Republican senators, as they rushed to the vote, were making a calculation on how Trump could return the favor with one for them, or their party, or their country. Or maybe they too can no longer tell the difference. ♦

