“Trump’s re-election chances have never been better”

Sky News presenter Rita Panahi said: “After five long months, the impeachment trick is over, dead and buried … and Trump’s reelection chances have never been better.”

US President Donald Trump was acquitted of impeachment this week; acquitted of abuse of power and obstruction of the judiciary.

Ms. Panahi said: “The Democrats have not only managed to significantly increase the chances of President re-election, but have also fatally injured their former leader and the best chance of defeating Trump, Joe Biden.”

“Perhaps the Democrats and their media cheerleaders will now learn that conspiracy theories, partisan conspiracies, and wishful thinking are no substitute for evidence, no matter how desperate they should be,” she said.

