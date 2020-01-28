advertisement

January 28, 2020 12:43 pm EST

ABC News – Trump legal team closes opening arguments in impeachment proceedings against the Senate

advertisement

Schumer refuses the GOP speech to let senators see the Bolton manuscript instead of having it testified

In the next phase, the senators will ask written questions to both sides

President Donald Trump’s impeachment defense team kicks off its last day of opening disputes on Tuesday with the question of whether senators will hear new witnesses during the trial.

Trump’s lawyers are expected to end in the late afternoon in the Senate.

The next phase of the process, in which senators will address questions to both sides for up to 16 hours, is slated to begin on Wednesday, sources from the White House and Senate officials say. After that, a key point in the process – a Senate vote to test new witnesses and other evidence – could come as early as Friday.

The Republicans were again under pressure to add witnesses after the New York Times recently announced that former national security advisor John Bolton claims Trump wants Ukraine to help the Democrats investigate and is holding back military aid to help one To achieve cooperation.

But late Monday, Oklahoma Republican James Lankford suggested that the senators review the unpublished manuscript of Bolton’s upcoming book. In a video posted on Facebook on Monday, Lankford described Bolton’s information as “relevant” to the process after the Republicans spent the day largely avoiding questions about taking in new witnesses.

“If John Bolton has anything to say, there are a lot of microphones around the country that he should talk about immediately,” said Lankford.

Senator Lindsey Graham, a staunch ally of President Trump, agreed that the draft manuscript of Bolton’s upcoming book would be made available to the senators, but in a secret setting.

I fully support @ SenatorLankford’s

Proposal to make the Bolton manuscript available to the Senate, if possible, in a secret framework, in which each senator has the opportunity to review the manuscript and make his own decision. https://t.co/e18nUfSMgI

– Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 28, 2020

advertisement