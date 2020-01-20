advertisement

The impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump begin in Washington on Tuesday. The Republican Senate is again pressing for a swift trial.

A 171-page letter issued by the Trump legal team on the eve of the trial called for the President’s acquittal, which denounced the impeachment process as a “manipulated trial” and “a brazen political act by House Democrats that must be rejected”.

The document argues that House Democrats have “adopted two flimsy impeachment procedures that do not claim criminal offenses or violations of the law, not to mention the” high level of crime and misdemeanor “required by the constitution.

“They are not approaching the constitutional threshold for dismissing a president from afar,” it said.

The legal memorandum argues that the first impeachment notice last month against Mr. Trump for trading with Ukraine – abuse of power – “is not a criminal offense.”

The lawyers also describe the second indictment, “Congressional Disability,” as “frivolous and dangerous.”

Democrats propose that the President be removed from office because, on the advice of the Department of Justice, he exercised the executive’s legal rights and privileges against inadequate subpoenas. Adopting this theory would do permanent harm to the separation of powers. “

Team of twelve

The order is signed by a 12-person legal team, including a White House lawyer and a personal lawyer for Mr. Trump, who will represent the president during the trial.

Among other allegations contained in the lengthy document, the House Democrats said in the impeachment investigation that the president “denied any appearance of a fair trial” and that US support for Ukraine against Russia “under President Trump” has increased.

Mr. Trump is only the third US President to be released from office after he was removed from office by the democratically controlled House of Representatives in December as part of a senate process.

Democrats accuse the president of abusing the power of his office by pressuring Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden and son Hunter, who served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company while his father was vice president.

They also argue that, in return, Mr. Trump withheld military aid from Ukraine to convince the Ukrainian president to announce investigations.

The Trump team’s legal defense protocol was released after House of Representatives impeachment officials released a separate weekend document outlining the case that Mr Trump’s activities in Ukraine related to the constitution’s reasons for Impeachment determined “high crimes and offenses”.

The leadership team, which will serve as the prosecutor at the trial, visited the Senate floor on Monday as they spent much of the day preparing for the next phase of the impeachment process.

Given that Republicans control 53 of the 100 seats in the Senate and that a two-thirds majority is required to convict the president, it is widely expected that Mr. Trump will be acquitted. However, a dispute is expected over whether witnesses and documents will be summoned.

Senate Minority President Chuck Schumer is expected to submit an amendment calling for witnesses when Senate Majority Chairman Mitch McConnell takes the Senate trial on Tuesday.

As the top Republican in the House of Lords, Mr. McConnell will have significant authority over the conduct of the trial, although technically the Supreme Court Supreme Court judge will conduct the hearings every day.

The 100 senators who were sworn in by Supreme Judge John Roberts last week are not allowed to speak during the Senate hearing.

Before leaving for the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Monday, Trump said that three years have passed since he took office as president.

“So fitting that today MLK jr is DAY,” he wrote on the occasion of the annual Martin Luther King federal holiday on Monday. “African-American unemployment is by far the LOWEST in our country’s history. The best numbers ever for poverty, youth and employment. Big!”

