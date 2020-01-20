advertisement

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s legal team said on Monday that it was “absolutely nothing wrong”, urging the Senate to quickly dismiss a dismissal which he called “fragile” and ” dangerous perversion of the Constitution “. The lawyers denounced the removal process as rigged and insisted that the abuse of power was not a crime.

The brief for Trump’s attorneys, tabled before the arguments expected this week at the Senate recall trial, offered the most detailed overview of the lines of defense they intend to use against democratic efforts to condemn the president and remove him from his relations with Ukraine. It is a counterbalance to a case tabled two days ago by House Democrats who summed up weeks of testimony from more than a dozen witnesses in the indictment.

The 110-page White House brief changed the tone to a more legal response. It still depended on Trump’s assertion that he did nothing wrong and did not commit a crime – even if the impeachment does not depend on a material violation of the law but rather on the definition. more vague of “other serious crimes” as established in the Constitution.

“It’s a constitutional travesty,” the lawyers wrote.

The document indicates that the two indictments against the president – abuse of power and obstruction of Congress – do not constitute indictment offenses. He claims that the impeachment investigation, centered on Trump’s request that the President of Ukraine open an investigation into his Democratic rival Joe Biden, was never intended to find the truth.

“Instead, the Democrats in the House were determined from the start to find a way – anyway – to corrupt the extraordinary power of impeachment to use it as a political tool to overturn the 2016 election result and meddle in the 2020 election, “said Trump’s legal counsel. the team wrote. “All of this is a dangerous perversion of the Constitution that the Senate should condemn quickly and bluntly.”

The House Directors’ prosecution team was to spend another day at Capitol Hill to prepare for the trial, which will be under high security. Before the filing, the prosecutors of the House arrived on Capitol Hill to visit the Senate chamber.

The impeachment case accuses Trump of abusing power by denying military aid to Ukraine at the same time that the president was seeking an investigation into Biden, and of obstructing Congress by ordering administration officials to not appearing to testify or provide documents, defying congressional summonses.

In a case tabled on Saturday, House Democrats called Trump’s conduct “the drafters of the Constitution”.

“President Donald J. Trump used his official powers to pressure a foreign government to interfere in an election in the United States for personal political gain,” wrote House attorneys, “and then tried to cover up his scheme by obstructing the Congressional investigation into his misconduct. . “

But the Trump team said on Monday that even if Trump had abused his power by refusing military aid to Ukraine, it would not be impenetrable because it did not violate a specific criminal status. And he said the White House had a legal right to protect the president’s close advisers from having to appear before Congress, saying the position had been taken by the administrations of both parties.

Opening arguments are expected in the days following a Tuesday debate on the rules, including the question of whether witnesses should be called in the trial.

Trump expressed opposition to the witnesses, tweeting Monday, “They did not want John Bolton and the others to be in the House. They were in too much of a hurry. Now they all want the Senate. Not supposed to be like this! “

This is a reference to former national security adviser John Bolton, who was not summoned by the House in his recall investigation, but who said he was willing to testify in the Senate s ‘he was summoned to appear.

The White House brief argues that the indictments passed by the House are “structurally flawed” because they charge for several acts, creating “a menu of options” as possible grounds for conviction.

The Trump team says that the Constitution requires senators to agree “on the specific basis of conviction” and that there is no way to ensure that senators agree to acts that deserve to be dismissed.

As part of their defense, Trump’s lawyers also mounted a broad defense of the presidential power, arguing that the other two indictments in the country’s history were also flawed.

Administration officials have argued that a similar imprecision applied to the perjury case in the impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton, who was acquitted by the Senate.

Trump attorneys have accused Democrats of watering down standards for arraignment, an argument that echoed the case presented on Sunday by one of Trump’s attorneys, Alan Dershowitz, who argued in the debates shows that the offenses impenetrable must be “criminal type conduct”.

This claim was rejected by scholars, and representative Adam Schiff, Democratic Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, called it an “absurd position”.

