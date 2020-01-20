advertisement

By ZEKE MILLER, ERIC TUCKER and LISA MASCARO

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump’s team of lawyers said Monday he had “done absolutely nothing wrong” and urged the Senate to quickly reject an impeachment case he called “flimsy” and a “dangerous perversion of the constitution”. The lawyers condemned the impeachment process and insisted that abuse of power was not a crime.

Trump’s lawyers’ brief, which was filed before arguments were expected this week against the Senate for impeachment, provided the most detailed insight into the lines of defense they are using against democratic efforts to convict the President and impeach him for his negotiations with Ukraine want. It is intended as a countermeasure to a file submitted by the House Democrats two days ago, which for weeks summarized statements by more than a dozen witnesses to clarify the impeachment proceedings.

The 110-page White House filing has shifted the tone to a more legal response. It still depended on Trump’s claim that he had done nothing wrong and committed no crime – even if the impeachment was not based on a material violation of the law, but on the more vague definition of “other serious crimes and crimes”, like her is laid down in the constitution.

“It is a constitutional travesty,” wrote the lawyers.

The document states that the two impeachment proceedings against the President – abuse of power and disability of Congress – are not impeachment crimes. The impeachment investigation, which focused on Trump’s request that the Ukrainian president begin an investigation into democratic rival Joe Biden, is never said to have been found out.

“Instead, House Democrats were determined from the start to find any way to corrupt the impossibility of impeachment, to use it as a political tool to reject the outcome of the 2016 election and to interfere in the 2020 election.” Trump team said. “All of this is a dangerous perversion of the constitution that the Senate should condemn quickly and harshly.”

The property managers’ law enforcement team should spend another day on Capitol Hill to prepare for the process that will be closely guarded. Before the filing, the House prosecutors arrived on Capitol Hill to visit the Senate Chamber.

The impeachment process accuses Trump of abusing power by withholding military aid from Ukraine while the President is seeking an investigation into Biden, hindering Congress by ordering officials not to appear or provide documents, and challenges the subpoenas of Congress.

In a brief protocol on Saturday, the House Democrats described Trump’s behavior as the “worst nightmare” of the constitution’s authors.

“President Donald J. Trump used his official powers to pressure a foreign government to interfere in a US election for his personal political gain,” the prosecutor wrote. “

But Trump’s team claimed on Monday that even if Trump misused his power to hold Ukrainian military aid, it wouldn’t be punishable because it didn’t violate any particular criminal law. And it was said that the White House had the right to protect close presidential advisors from appearing before Congress and claimed that the governments of both parties had taken a position.

Opening arguments are expected within days of a Tuesday debate on the rules, including whether to include witnesses in the process.

Trump signaled his opposition to the witnesses and tweeted on Monday: “They didn’t want John Bolton and others to be in the house. They were in too much of a hurry. Now they all want to be in the Senate. Shouldn’t be so!”

This is a reference to former national security adviser John Bolton, who was not summoned by parliament as part of his impeachment investigation, but said he was ready to testify before the Senate if he was summoned.

The White House argues that the impeachment procedures passed by the House are “structurally deficient” because they charge for multiple actions and create “a number of options” as possible grounds for conviction.

The Trump team claims the constitution requires the senators to vote “on the specific basis of the conviction” and that there is no way to ensure that the senators agree on which acts should be removed as a single count of several Contains allegations.

Administrative officials have argued that there was a similar inaccuracy in the case of perjury in impeachment against President Bill Clinton, which the Senate acquitted.

Trump lawyers accused the Democrats of watering down impeachment standards, an argument reflecting the case brought up by Trump’s lawyer Alan Dershowitz on Sunday.

This claim has been rejected by scientists, and MP Adam Schiff, Democratic Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, called it an “absurd position.”

