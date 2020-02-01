advertisement

Mitch McConnell, the majority leader in the Senate, kept his word. “I am not an impartial juror,” he said in December, a few weeks before Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial. “It is a political process. There is nothing judicial about it. At around the same time, McConnell explained his preparations for the trial to Fox News: “Everything I do during this time, I co-ordinate with White House counsel,” he said. “There will be no difference between the president’s position and our position on how to handle this, as much as possible.”

Friday night, after the Senate had excluded the calling of witnesses by 51 votes to 49, McConnell could be assured that the “political process” had gone as planned. Despite the noise on the Times scoop on John Bolton’s new book, only two Republicans – Susan Collins and Mitt Romney – had defected. McConnell therefore called on Trump to finalize his plan to end the trial on Wednesday with an acquittal vote. “They discussed the details and approved POTUS, by source,” said Phil Mattingly of CNN.

Think about it for a moment. The Republican Party is now so intimidated by Trump that it was not enough for its Senate representatives – who were sworn in to administer “impartial justice” – to ignore the mountain of evidence against the President and to refuse to hear witnesses who could offer first-hand testimony. The majority leader in the Senate also felt compelled to call the president and seek his approval to extend the trial, the outcome of which is now absolutely certain, for a few paltry days.

The pusillanimity of the elected Republicans is terrible to see. And now that the trial is over, it is important to know clearly where it comes from in American democracy. When Trump was elected, some observers compared him to Mussolini or even Hitler, but he did not represent a putschist threat as much as the threat of rampant authoritarianism. Discovering with pleasure that the federal ethics laws did not apply to him, Trump refused to cede his commercial assets and invited his daughter and son-in-law, both of whom had extensive commercial interests, to join him in the White House. Furious at the negative media coverage he received, Trump dubbed the media “the enemy of the people.” Determined to spill out of Congress, where his Republican allies did not have quite sixty votes in the Senate, Trump issued a decree that targeted Muslims, barring many from entering the country.

Since those early days, Trump has won some battles and lost others. While the courts, the media, and most importantly, American voters in 2018 resisted him, some of his worst instincts were frustrated. At the same time last year, after agreeing to end the government shutdown he had caused due to frustration at Congress’s refusal to finance his border wall, it looked like he could end his first term of lame duck. In the past twelve months, however, there have been a number of alarming developments.

After dismissing or causing the resignation of the few independent voices he had around him, Trump is now undisputed in his own administration. Its vice-president, secretary of state, secretary of the treasury and acting chief of staff are all toads. His attorney general appears to be an authoritarian traveling companion, who, in the words of Donald Ayer, a former deputy attorney general, “uses the post he holds to advance his extraordinary life plan of assigning uncontrolled power to the president “.

With the Justice Department acting as Trump’s protector, which it has always wanted, it is more important than ever that external controls work effectively. First, special adviser Robert Mueller and now the United States Senate has given up on the country. In both cases, the investigation was conducted in a professional manner, but things went wrong. Even though Mueller’s team has accumulated evidence clearly indicating that Trump attempted to obstruct justice, the special council refused to say that the president had committed a crime. Now, the Senate Republicans have given Trump another free abuse of power. What message does this send to a president who has always pushed things as far as possible?

On Thursday evening, Adam Schiff, the head of the House of Directors continuing the recall trial, reminded senators that the famous Trump statement to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky – “I want you to do us a favor” – came barely twenty-four hours after Mueller appeared before Congress and refused to point an accusing finger at the President. “He called Zelensky to ask him for the favor the day after Bob Mueller’s testimony,” said Schiff. “What do you think he will be able to do the day after his acquittal here, the day after what he feels: I dodged another bullet. Am I really out of the law? “

Trump is capable of almost anything and many Republican senators are well aware of it. In the past 48 hours, two of them – Lamar Alexander, of Tennessee, and Rob Portman, of Ohio – described Trump’s actions towards Ukraine as “inappropriate,” and a third, Marco Rubio, hinted that they may have met. charging standards. But it’s the actions, not the words, that count. These three senators voted against the witnesses, and they will all vote to acquit Trump. A toy poodle can emit the strange fiery yelp. It is still a toy poodle.

The directors of the House did everything that was expected, and more, to make their case. Unfortunately, this was never enough. The only thing that will get Trump out of the oval office and possibly change the course of the Republican Party is a global defeat in November. The presidential campaign begins for real Monday in Iowa. In the two hundred and thirty-two years since the founders ratified the Constitution of a new republic, there have rarely, if ever, been any more substantial elections. The course of the impeachment trial demonstrated the issues.

