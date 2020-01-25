advertisement

Every day this week, when Donald John Trump’s Senate indictment trial met at 1 p.m., the proceedings opened with a prayer from Senate chaplain Barry Black for the day’s content. On Wednesday, responding to the moody partisan exchanges that marked the controversial first afternoon and evening of the trial, Black urged senators to “remember that the Patriots live on both sides of the aisle”. On Thursday, he practically begged senators to take their role seriously. , warning them against “fatigue or cynicism”, and insisting that “listening is often more than hearing”. Black warned of jeopardizing friendships for many years in the heat of the fight against impeachment and, on Friday, returned to the theme of “civility and respect” and implored senators to maintain their capacity to “distinguish between facts and opinions without lambasting the messengers”.

I eagerly came to these homilies, but only because they seemed to be calls to a country and a Senate that no longer exist. In fact, the chaplain was begging senators to do the exact opposite of what we all know they are doing. In the exhausted and blasé capital of Trump, there is a little listening, but certainly no hearing. Civility is as often as a vulgar word, synonymous with moral compromise and not a prescription for practical policy. During the days I watched the trial, I saw only a handful of examples of Republicans and Democrats interacting in any way. The U.S. Senate in 2020 is not a place where meaningful discussions across the aisle are possible. It is not a place where facts are mutually accepted and people of good will can look at them and come to opposite but equally valid conclusions. The distance is too vast, the gulf impassable.

We already knew this, of course, before Trump was indicted by the Democratic House of Representatives and tried by the Republican Senate, a trial that was speeded up to his inevitable acquittal. But what a sad and powerful demonstration of the phenomenon we are witnessing. Thursday evening, at the start of one of his most passionate and ultimately most partisan speeches, House Director Adam Schiff began by making an opening to senators, speaking at length about their fairness and thanking them for have respected “An open mind.” To say it was aspiration would be a stretch. Schiff knew that there was little, if any, open-mindedness in the Senate, where, over the course of twenty-four hours over three days, he and his colleagues in the House made their opening arguments.

The House team’s approach to the problem of having an essentially insurmountable audience was to distinguish between long and sometimes repetitive PowerPoint recitations of the evidence against Trump – which was abundant – and passionate calls to Senate to do something. As the week neared the closing of the House directors’ Friday night, the level of passion seemed to increase, as did every Senate tweet and every television interview confirming that their eloquence was largely lost to their audience.

Friday afternoon Hakeem Jeffries of New York offered an impressive recap of the lengths the White House has gone to to keep Trump’s pressure campaign in Ukraine secret. He cited the names and dates of the concealment. At the end of his presentation, his tone changed. “There is a toxic mess at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue,” said Jeffries, often nominated as the future Speaker of the House. “I humbly suggest that it is our collective work on behalf of the American people to try to clean it up.” A few hours later, Jerry Nadler, chairman of the House judicial committee and another of the directors, went further. After pointing out Trump’s assertion of essentially unlimited executive privilege and pointing out that Trump is the first president to categorically refuse to provide a single witness or document in response to an inquiry into the dismissal of Congress, Nadler compared Trump to a potential king. Trump is “the first and only president to declare himself unaccountable,” said Nadler. If not controlled by Congress, Nadler concluded, “He’s a dictator. It should not last. “

In his own conclusion, Schiff addressed many of the same themes. He has gone through a litany of Trump obstructive acts. “It has been proven,” he said repeatedly, checking each item on his list. His contempt for the president was palpable. (“For a man who likes to make fun of others, he doesn’t like to be made fun of,” said Schiff, a frequent target of Trump’s attacks.) And then he finished with a tribute to “moral courage” and to true political bravery necessary in “disagreement with our friends – and our party”. It was a moving speech, as Schiff usually is, and he wanted to recognize that Republicans should do something very courageous: listen to his case and really hear it. He even proposed that Republicans be content to settle on the question of whether to call witnesses at trial to Chief Justice John Roberts, who presides over Senate proceedings. “Give America a fair trial,” he implored. “It is worth it.” But, of course, it was not. While Schiff was speaking, the Associated Press tweeted news that captured the moment as much as his dazzling words. He said: “The Democrats do not seem close to getting the 4 GOP votes necessary for witnesses to appear in the President Donald Trump recall trial.” The game is almost over.

Who, in the end, were they talking to? And to what end? Jeffries and Nadler and Schiff have spoken of Trump as a liar running a dangerously dysfunctional administration – which counts as an unavoidable truth in their world but which clearly is not in that of Republican senators. These senators, after all, have been Trump’s facilitators and supporters for three years now, no matter how reluctant they initially were to support him. They voted almost entirely in accordance with his priorities, even those that diverged from Party orthodoxies or long-held beliefs of senators. If Trump’s Washington is the hot, toxic mess Jeffries talked about, these people can’t do the cleanup. They voted for pollution.

There are two observations from the Senate that remain after three long days of hearing the House present its case. These observations show how essentially impossible the task of addressing the jury was for Schiff and his fellow prosecutors. Republican John Kennedy, a Rhodes Rhodes scholar from Louisiana, who is nonetheless known for his folkloric sightings, told a reporter, as he entered arguments Friday morning, that the managers had made a mistake in reading their audience. “Very few souls are saved after the first twenty minutes of the sermon,” he said. Less charitable was the view of Mazie Hirono, a Hawaiian Democrat, who said that she had watched her Republican colleagues squirm in their chairs and understood that no one likes being forced to listen to something they disagree. “Most of us get restless when we are presented with information we don’t want to hear,” said Hirono, and of course, she was right. Imagine doing this for twelve hours or more a day, confined to a hardwood seat, without food, and every bathroom break you review by reporters as proof that you are not taking your work seriously. This, broadly speaking, is the situation in which the Republican members of the Senate found themselves this week. It is not surprising that they look unhappy.

