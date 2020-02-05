advertisement

Donald Trump said he is building “the most prosperous and inclusive society in the world” at a triumphant Union address given on the eve of his potential release in the Senate impeachment trial and as he achieved the highest public approval of the presidency his.

Trump avoided the subject of impeachment in his bold 80-minute speech, but injuries from the battle were palpable with Republican comrades giving him standing ovations while rival Democrats for the most part remained seated.

Seeing U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for the first time since she walked out at a White House meeting four months ago, Trump did not shake her outstretched hand after he gave her her a copy of the speech.

Pelosi seemed taken by surprise. She and Trump have not spoken since their meeting in October, the two sides said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi extends a hand to US President Donald Trump ahead of his Union State address. Trump did not shake Pelosi’s hand.

Olivier Douliery / AFP via Getty Images

Pelosi seemed taken by surprise. She avoided citing the “high privilege and special honor” that usually accompanies the speaker’s presentation to Congress.

“Members of Congress, President of the United States” was all she said at Trump’s presentation.

When his speech was over, Pelosi stopped and ripped off her copy of the remarks he had delivered.

In the audience, Republicans from both houses of Congress cheered “another four more years” as he stood at the window in the House chamber with a presidential election almost exactly nine months away.

Trump set out his argument for re-election, focusing on the strength of the American economy and what he called the “great American comeback” during his first term.

“In just three short years, we have shattered the American decline mentality and refused to diminish America’s fortunes,” Trump said Tuesday from the House floor. “We are moving forward at a pace that was unthinkable just a short while ago, and we will never come back.”

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi listen to President Donald Trump as he delivers his State of the Union address at a joint US Congressional hearing on February 4, 2020.

Leah Millis / Pool / Reuters

Trump largely sought to cast himself as the architect of an economy that has led to a string of low unemployment. The president will also appeal to the working-class voters who helped elect him in 2016, saying the benefits of his economic policies are widespread, opposing criticism that they have largely benefited the rich.

“Citizendo Citizen can unite in America’s unprecedented success,” Trump said. “Communitydo community can participate in America’s extraordinary rise.”

The US is actually one of the most unequal nations among its peers, with a growing share of wealth piled on top of the income ladder. This has left not only the poorest but the middle class behind. A Census Bureau report last year found that U.S. income inequality had expanded “significantly” in 2018.

Ahead of his speech, Trump was greeted by good news when Gallup said his approval rating had reached 49% among U.S. registered voters. – a high-water mark for his presidency. But the polling firm found that 50% of voters still disapproved of it, as well as a glaring divide between Republican and Democratic support. Trump enjoys 94% approval within his party, but only 7% among the opposition, the largest such change Gallup has ever recorded, he said.

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido attended the White House speech, providing a high-profile platform for the head of the National Assembly as he seeks to revive support for his bid to oust President Nicolas Maduro. In the speech, Trump cited Guaido as “the true and legitimate president of Venezuela.”

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to deliver his State of the Union address at a joint US Congress session on February 4, 2020.

Doug Mills-Pool / Getty Images

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, who recently announced he was suffering from lung cancer, was also in the audience. Trump announced he would give the commentator the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and first lady Melania Trump put the medal around her neck.

The chamber provided a dramatic stage for leaders of nations, who have been bitterly divided over a partisan war on Trump’s impeachment. Vice President Mike Pence stood shoulder to shoulder with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the center of the room, though the two largely seemed to ignore each other.

Partisanism was evident. Before Trump’s speech began, Pelosi reached out to Trump but he left without shaking her. Republicans applauded the president and chanted, “Another four years!” As the Democrats fell silent.

On Wednesday, the GOP-led Senate is expected to release Trump from impeachment items brought by the Democratic-controlled House after he sought to put pressure on the Ukrainian government to investigate political rivals.

As Trump spoke, Democrats were gathering with Iowa-required groups to determine who would challenge Trump in the November ballot. The president used his speech to criticize Democrats’ proposals to extend Medicare to all Americans.

Trump also made an “iron promise” to protect patients with pre-existing health conditions. The president has previously claimed to have saved insurance for people with pre-existing conditions, though protections were in place under the former President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act, a law he was trying to dismantle.

He also said his administration “will always protect your Medicare and we will always protect your Social Security.” But he has previously suggested cutting Social Security to reduce the country’s growing budget deficit.

Trump also highlighted his administration’s efforts to cut regulations, particularly environmental rules that had restricted oil and gas development. He defended recent trade deals, including his “phase one” deal with China, and a renegotiated pact with Canada and Mexico.

While his deal in China has eased investor concern and likely no new Trump tariffs, it is narrower in scope than previously envisioned and has hit many American farmers. On the other hand, Trump has shelled out $ 28 billion in one-time aid to farmers to wage a trade war. That’s more than twice the cost of saving the auto industry created in the Great Recession a decade ago.

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address at a joint US Congress session on February 4, 2020.

Leah Millis / Pool / Reuters

Trump’s new continental trade agreement is the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, a radically modest rewriting of the North American Free Trade Agreement. It will eventually boost US economic output by 0.35% and increase US employment by about 0.12%, according to an April 2019 analysis by the United States Nonpartisan International Trade Commission. An International Monetary Fund working paper analyzed five of the main provisions of the deal and found only a “negligible” effect on GDP.

Trump’s other trade target is Europe, where he hopes to strike a new deal with both the European Union and the UK, fresh Brexit. Trump has threatened tariffs on German cars and French wine as he campaigns against a French tax on digital companies and regularly complains that Europe does not pull its weight on NATO or foreign aid, including in Ukraine.

The US, France and Germany are also working to hold together the Iran nuclear deal, which Trump left. He has urged them to rest, too, and his talks in China have shown how regional tensions can be pulled to the table. Trump has said he wants an EU deal before the election.

Trump is working with the economy and Tuesday’s speech made it clear, though there are warning signs. He echoed campaign speeches citing low unemployment figures, but job gains slowed in December as wages rose at the weakest annual pace since 2018. The Federal Reserve has cut interest rates three times for respond to weakness, and Trump has pushed for more cuts. Trump has also cited the economy as protection in the ongoing impeachment trial, arguing that it is wrong to blame a president during a time of growth.

Trump has judged black voters as part of his re-election bid, hailing unemployment rates. However, there are signs that it remains an uphill battle. A Washington Post-Ipsos poll last month of 1,088 black adults found that 83% said Trump is racist, and the same proportion said he has made racism worse in the country. Found a 7% job approval rating.

Protesters backing US President’s impeachment Donald Trump outside the U.S. Capitol ahead of his State of the Union address on February 4, 2020.

Olivier Douliery / AFP via Getty Images

In his speech on the state of the Union, Trump singled out a black family from Philadelphia who have sought to relocate their daughter from what the White House called “low-performing” public schools and a black man that the White House said it benefited from the “Opportunity Zone” investment program created by its tax adjustment for 2017.

Trump also recognized 100-year-old Charles McGee, one of the last survivors of the Tuskegee Airmen, the first black military aviators to serve in the U.S. armed forces; The president said he wrapped stars on McGee’s shoulders earlier in the day marking his promotion to brigadier general.

Trump has also tried to appeal to Latino voters, removing the divisive rhetoric that he otherwise intends for migrants to cross to the U.S. from Mexico. In his speech, he described record low unemployment among Hispanics. Pew Latinos Research Center projects will outnumber African Americans in the number of eligible voters in the 2020 election.

– With files from Reuters

