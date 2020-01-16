advertisement

By LISA MASCARO

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Senate initiated impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump on Thursday. Democrats read the indictment in the chamber before all 100 senators were sworn in for the third presidential trial in US history.

“Hear, hear, hear!” Said the Senate NCO, calling on the procedure to order.

Seven lawmakers who filed the indictment, led by MP Adam Schiff from the Intelligence Committee and MP Jerrold Nadler from the Justice Committee, walked solemnly across the Capitol for a second day.

Senators filled the room and sat silently in their seats under strict judicial rules prohibiting speaking and telephoning, while the protocol delayed the negotiations of spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi’s democratically run house to the Senate with a Republican majority.

“With Senate permission, I will now read the impeachment articles,” said Schiff, who was standing at a lectern in the fountain in the room, a room that was normally reserved for senators.

All eyes were on him.

“House Resolution 755, which accuses Donald John Trump, the President of the United States, of serious crimes and crimes,” he began, reading the nine pages.

The other prosecutors were lined up by his side.

In the late afternoon, Chief Justice John Roberts was supposed to swear the jury to senators who vowed to practice “impartial justice.” An advisory committee of senators was commissioned to meet him at the Capitol.

The events that occur during an election year while Trump is seeking another term will test not only his presidency, but also the country’s three branches of power and his control system. Several senators are running for the Democratic Party nomination to challenge Trump in November.

The president calls the impeachment process a “joke”, even if new information about his actions against Ukraine emerges, which has led to the charges against him.

Pelosi said new allegations by an accused member of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani’s Lev Parnas only underline the need for the Senate to consider further statements about the president’s actions against Ukraine.

Pelosi noted that a special prosecutor would normally open an investigation, but doubted it would.

“This is an example of all the President’s henchmen,” said Pelosi, “and I hope that the senators will not become part of the President’s henchmen.”

Trump is accused of abusing his presidential violence by putting Ukraine under pressure to investigate democratic rival Joe Biden, using military aid to the country as a lever. Trump has also been accused of hindering Congress’s subsequent investigation. Before the trial, the Government Accountability Office said Thursday that the White House violated federal law when it denied security assistance to Ukraine, which has a border with enemy Russia.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell opened the chamber on Thursday and decided to hand over “memory pens” to Pelosi after she signed the decision to send the indictment to the Senate.

“This last presentation captured the entire partisan process of the house in a perfect picture,” said McConnell. “It was a transparent party political process from start to finish.”

Democratic Senate chairman Chuck Schumer reiterated his party’s request to include new witnesses and documents in the process that are not available for Parliament’s impeachment process.

“What is the President hiding? What is he afraid of? “Said Schumer.

“The seriousness of these allegations is obvious,” he said. “The House of Representatives accused the President of trying to shake off a foreign leader for personal reasons.”

The President recently suggested that he is open to a quick vote to simply reject the indictment, but there is insufficient Republican support to do so. Nevertheless, a possible vote on Trump’s release is considered very likely.

On Wednesday, the House Democrats brought the prosecution to the Senate in a dramatic procession through the U.S. Capitol.

“Today we’re going to make history,” said Pelosi, when she signed the documents and used several pens to distribute and mark the moment. “This president will be held accountable.”

A moment later, the prosecutors solemnly walked through the stately hall and announced themselves in the back row of the Senate when the house’s announcer announced the arrival: “The house has passed House resolution 798, a resolution to appoint and approve managers of the Impeachment proceedings against Donald John Trump, President of the United States. “

The opening disputes are scheduled to begin next Tuesday after Martin Luther King Jr.’s holidays.

On Wednesday evening, the parliament voted almost exclusively with 228-193 votes and ended a week-long delay in order to settle the charges with a balance sheet that reflects the division of the nation.

The House’s top Republican, Kevin McCarthy of California, said the Americans looked back on this “sad saga” attempting to remove the “weakest case” president from office.

According to senior government officials, the president’s team expects the Senate to be acquitted for a trial that will take no longer than two weeks. That would be much shorter than the lawsuit against President Bill Clinton in 1999 or the first against President Andrew Johnson in 1868. Both were acquitted.

The seven-person law enforcement team is led by the House of Representatives impeachers, Adam Schiff, MEPs and Jerrold Nadler, Justice Committee, two of Pelosi’s best representatives.

On Wednesday, Schiff released new documents from Lev Parnas, a staff member of Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, about Ukraine’s strategy, including an exchange with another man about the surveillance of U.S. ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, who was later released.

Schiff said the new evidence should put more pressure on McConnell, who is reluctant to allow witnesses to testify, and prefers a quick acquittal. The White House has instructed officials not to honor the House’s subpoenas for testimony and documents.

“The challenge is to get a fair trial,” Schiff said in an interview with The Associated Press. “It shouldn’t be a challenge – if the senators really obey their oath of impartiality, they will want a fair trial. Obviously that’s not where Mitch McConnell came from.”

Managers are a diverse group with legal, law enforcement and military experience, including Hakeem Jeffries from New York, Sylvia Garcia from Texas, Val Demings from Florida, Jason Crow from Colorado and Zoe Lofgren from California.

Two are inexperienced lawmakers – Crow, a former Army Ranger who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, Garcia, a former judge in Houston. Demings is the former Orlando chief of police and Jeffries is a lawyer and member of the party leadership. Lofgren had the rare privilege of participating in the investigation into President Richard Nixon’s impeachment by Congress staff – he resigned before the entire Parliament voted on the indictment – and was then elected lawmaker during Clinton’s tenure.

Republican Senator Susan Collins from Maine is trying to include Senate witnesses among some Republicans, including Mitt Romney from Utah, Lisa Murkowski from Alaska and Lamar Alexander from Tennessee. She told reporters that she was satisfied that the rules would allow voting on this.

Romney said he wanted to hear from John Bolton, the former National Security Advisor in the White House, who was alarming the other about Giuliani’s foreign policy on Ukraine.

Any four senators could force a result. Republicans control the chamber, 53-47, but it only takes 51 votes during the process to approve rules or call witnesses. It would also take just 51 senators to dismiss Trump’s charges.

Associated press authors Zeke Miller, Alan Fram, Matthew Daly, Andrew Taylor, Mary Clare Jalonick, Laurie Kellman and Padmananda Rama contributed to this report.

