The US Democratic House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday to send the Senate formal indictment of President Donald Trump, lawmakers said on Tuesday, which is likely to start the trial of Mr. Trump later this week.

House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi said at a party convention that she would also name the team of Democrats “managers” who will head the Trump charges in the process, Democratic Congresswoman Henry Cuellar said.

Trump was the third US president to be charged when the house approved allegations last month that he had misused his powers by pressuring Ukraine to announce an investigation into his democratic rival Joe Biden and to hinder Congress.

But Ms. Pelosi was late in bringing the charges to the Senate to get the Chamber’s Republican majority leader, Mitch McConnell, to take new testimony that could harm the Republican president.

The Senate is expected to stand Mr. Trump free, as none of his 53 Republicans have expressed support for his removal. This would require a two-thirds majority in the Senate with 100 seats.

Trump denied any wrongdoing and dismissed his impeachment as a partisan offer to reverse his election victory in 2016 when he sought re-election in November.

A vote on Wednesday would allow the Senate to start the process on Thursday afternoon, although the first few days involve budgetary duties such as swearing in members and formally reading the two impeachment charges. Legislators would probably hear the opening arguments next week at the earliest.

“I think we have a ten-minute debate that we will vote on and then send everything out. I expect the Senate process to start next week,” said Cuellar.

The impeachment process in 1999 against the then President Bill Clinton lasted five weeks. If the Senate conducts its process in this direction, as Republican McConnell suggested, it would mean that lawmakers continue to consider charges against the president as the first presidential nomination contests take place in Iowa and New Hampshire in 2020.

Democrats want current and former White House officials to testify like former national security advisor John Bolton, but Mr. McConnell still has to say definitely how the Republican-controlled Senate will conduct the process.

Democratic spokeswoman for the House of Nancy Pelosi (left) and Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer. File photo: Erik S Lesser / EPA

witnesses pronunciation

Mr. McConnell has not committed to admitting witnesses or new documents to the process, but could direct the process to a quick acquittal. He left open the possibility to decide on testimony later in the trial.

Democrats accuse Mr. Trump of having misused his powers by calling on a foreign government to interfere in an American election for his own political benefit at the cost of U.S. national security.

Her case focuses on a phone call on July 25 where Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to start a corruption investigation against former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter and to discuss a denied theory that Ukraine and not Ukraine Russia intervened in Ukraine 2016 elections in the United States.

Mr. Biden, whose son served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company, is a leading democratic candidate for the presidential election against Mr. Trump on November 3.

The White House said Tuesday that the upcoming process was “purely political”.

“It is out of a desire to gain more strength. This has nothing to do with the rule of law, since the articles in it actually do not contain any criminal offenses. The only thing that should be tried is to defile this President because they know they are can’t beat him at the ballot box, ”White House spokesman Hogan Gidley told Fox News.

The two impeachment proceedings – or formal charges – against Mr. Trump allege that he has hindered Congress’s investigative efforts by instructing officials to ignore the House Committee’s subpoenas to testify or provide documents at an earlier stage of the investigation in Ukraine ,

The House Democrats said that Ms. Pelosi could appoint up to 10 lawmakers as managers to argue the case against Mr. Trump, including the Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, who led the charge, and the Chairman of the House Justice Committee, Jerrold Nadler. – Reuters

