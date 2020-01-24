advertisement

While his impeachment process continues in Washington, Donald Trump decided to act bravely and be the first president in history to attend the largest annual anti-abortion rally in the United States.

Mr. Trump sought to strengthen Evangelical support before the November elections and spoke on Friday at the rally when the Senate was on trial in his impeachment process.

“Unborn children have never had a stronger defender in the White House,” Trump said on March 47 to tens of thousands of abortion activists for Life on the National Mall.

Trump attacked Democrats for supporting abortion rights and claimed that “religious freedom” had been attacked.

“When it comes to abortion,” said the 73-year-old Republican president, “Democrats have taken the most radical and extreme positions.”

“We acted resolutely to protect religious freedom.”

Media_cameraUS President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the 47th Annual March for Life in Washington, DC. Image: Nicholas Kamm / AFP

Following Mr. Trump’s brief remarks, the crowd broke into a four-year song, referring to the November vote, in which support for the Christian Gospels will be crucial to his re-election.

“I vote for life,” said signs from members of the crowd.

Mr Trump mentioned only one reference to the impeachment process that was taking place down the street, which could remove him from office due to abuse of power and congressional disability.

media_cameraUS President Donald Trump is warmly welcomed at an anti-abortion rally. Image: Nicholas Kamm / AFP

“They come after me because I fight for you and we for those who have no voice,” he told the crowd.

“And we will win because we know how to win.”

Beverly Atkins, 55, drove 13 hours from Alabama to the rally.

“Life begins with conception,” said Atkins AFP.

“We don’t think you should destroy that.”

Regarding the impeachment, she said Democrats had “no evidence” that Mr. Trump had done something wrong.

The seven Democratic impeachment managers are now making their final case in the Senate trial against Trump.

The White House lawyers then have 24 hours on Saturday to present their defense to the president, who was indicted on December 18 by the House of Representatives.

DEMOCRATS PRESS CASE FOR TRUMP COVER-UP

Democrats who served as prosecutors in impeachment proceedings against Trump have allegedly wrongly prevented an investigation by Congress on suspicion that he had forced the Ukrainian government to contaminate Joe Biden.

On their third and final day of opening disputes, democratic politicians attempted to show that the Republican president was guilty of obstructing Congress by excluding important witnesses and withholding documents from the investigation.

“President Trump tried to cheat, he was caught, and worked hard to cover it up,” said Democratic MP Hakeem Jeffries in his opening argument on Friday.

The democratically-run House of Representatives has filed charges against Trump for disability and a separate allegation of abuse of power last month by pressuring Ukraine against Mr Biden, a former U.S. vice president and candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential candidacy initiate.

The impeachment process in the Republican-controlled Senate will determine whether Mr. Trump is ousted from power less than 10 months before an election in November.

The media_cameraPro-life demonstrators listen to US President Donald Trump at the 47th annual March for Life. Picture: Olivier Douliery / AFP

Mr. Trump denies any wrongdoing, while his Republican allies have argued that his behavior does not result in a criminal offense.

In a phone call on July 25, Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Biden and his son Hunter, who were on the board of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

Mr. Trump has temporarily withheld $ 391 million in US military aid to Ukraine, which was a lever for his demands, according to Democrats.

ABC News reported on Friday in April 2018 of an audio recording in which Trump said he wanted to fire U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

“Get rid of them!” Trump said in the recording, according to ABC News. “Bring her out tomorrow. I don’t care Bring her out tomorrow. Take them out. OK? Do it.”

If so, it would support the Democrats’ argument that Trump employees spent almost a year pushing them out of the job because they saw them as an obstacle to their efforts to pressure Ukraine.

Mr Trump has stated that he has the right to fire Yovanovitch, which he did in May 2019.

The president is expected to be acquitted in the senate, where a two-thirds vote is required to convict and remove a president.

No Republican senator has spoken out for his overthrow.

Mr. Trump and other Republicans also accused the Democrats of wasting time with repeated and partisan arguments.

Democrats have drawn their attention to a small group of moderate Republicans who they believe could support their efforts to strengthen their case against Mr. Trump by adding new testimony and additional evidence.

“We know we will never get Trump,” said Senator Chuck Schumer, the best democrat in the chamber.

“But four Republican senators can step forward and say we need witnesses and documents. And there are 12 or 13 who have never said a bad word about witnesses and documents. “

Key officials refusing to comply with subpoenas included Vice President Mike Pence, Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Former national security adviser John Bolton declined to testify.

“I LOVE TRUMPF”

The impeachment process can worsen his record forever, but the Republican Senate is practically assuring Mr. Trump of his acquittal – and he’s already looking ahead to the upcoming re-election campaign after the trial.

Before defending politics, Trump defended abortion rights, but has increasingly joined the anti-abortion movement as he works to consolidate his electoral base.

“I love Trump,” said Jim Bolognio, 63, who came to the rally from New Jersey.

“These people will vote for him again.

“My daughter is adopted. She wouldn’t be here if her mother hadn’t chosen the right path. 16-year-old Brayden Harris, who came to Washington with his school’s “pro-life” club from Hershey, Pennsylvania, said: “Abortion is wrong. “.

“God says he knows you before you are born, so he knows you in the womb,” said Mr. Harris.

“So it says in the Bible.”

The march for life Trump has spoken to over the past two years takes place annually on the anniversary of the Supreme Court ruling in Roe v Wade, which legalized the procedure nationwide on January 22, 1973.

Under the Trump presidency, abortion lawyers fear the landmark judgment is now in danger.

“From day one, this government has launched a major attack on our health and rights,” said Alexis McGill Johnson, Acting President of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, which supports the right to abortion.

Since taking office in 2017, Mr. Trump has strengthened the conservative majority of the Supreme Court from 5 to 4 by appointing two judges who oppose abortion – Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh – and put the opponents of abortion into motion.

The conservative Chief Justice John Roberts is seen as a potential swing voice when the constitutionality of the abortion is ultimately up for trial.

According to surveys, about two thirds of Americans believe that abortion should be legal.

While Roe v Wade remains the country’s law, numerous states have taken measures to restrict access to the process.

The first major Supreme Court test for this anti-abortion initiative will take place in March when the court is examining a Louisiana law whose abortion restrictions are similar to a Texas law that was suppressed nearly four years ago.

As every year, the march meandered from the National Mall to the Supreme Court near the Capitol, where senators sit as jurors in Trump’s impeachment proceedings.

Republicans have a 53 to 47 lead in the Senate, and a two-thirds majority of the 100 Senators would be needed to condemn and remove the President.

Originally published as Trump’s bold move in the midst of impeachment

