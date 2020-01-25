advertisement

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s lawyers opened their Senate impeachment defense on Saturday with the false claim that the Democrats tried to exclude the president’s team from the Congressional investigation that preceded the charges. In fact, the Democrats invited Trump to participate and he refused.

Trump’s lawyer PAT CIPOLLONE: “Why would you want to exclude everyone from the president’s side?” … It is proof that they do not believe the facts of their case themselves. “

FACTS: Trump was not locked out. He rejected the invitation of the House Judicial Committee to participate in the hearings which ultimately resulted in the impeachment articles.

On November 29, the chair of the committee, Representative Jerrold Nadler, DN.Y., sent a letter to Trump “to determine whether your lawyer will seek to exercise the special privileges set out in the judicial committee’s indictment proceedings … and to participate in the Next Indictment Procedure. In particular, please inform the Committee if your lawyer intends to participate, specifying the privileges that your lawyer seeks to exercise. … ”

On December 6, Cipollone signaled that Trump would not participate, telling Nadler in a letter that “the Democrats in the House have wasted enough of America’s time with this masquerade.” Trump and his team did not participate.

The first round of hearings, by the House Intelligence Committee, was not opened to the participation of the Trump team. These hearings resembled the investigation phase of criminal cases, when the subject of the investigation is generally not discussed. Trump complained that he was not invited, then said no when the next panel invited him.

Cipollone: Democrats “hid evidence” of the Senate’s removal trial in their opening arguments.

FACTS: This is an uncertain definition of hiding something. Cipollone spoke of the July 25 phone call between Trump and the President of Ukraine, which is at the heart of the impeachment case, and cited passages that the Democrats did not mention or mention in their prosecution arguments .

The approximate transcript of this conversation is a matter of public record, having been published by the White House, and is far from hidden.

The passages in question were when Trump complained that Germany and other European countries were doing nothing to help Ukraine, placing a burden on the United States. For the record, his complaint, which he has repeatedly expressed since, is inaccurate.

The institutions of the European Union have provided much more development aid to Ukraine than the United States has provided, and the various countries of Europe, as well as Japan and Canada have also contributed significantly. significant. The United States is the main supplier of military aid.

In the July 25 phone call, after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that his country wanted more US anti-tank missiles to defend against Russia, Trump then repeatedly urged him to investigate on Joe Biden, Trump’s potential rival for the 2020 elections, and the Democrats. .

Trump held nearly $ 400 million in military aid to Ukraine until Congress got wind of the ice.

