ABC New – As the White House lawyers prepare for their second day defending President Donald Trump in his impeachment proceedings against the Senate, questions have been raised in a draft manuscript of an upcoming book by former National Security Advisor John Bolton given new hope to the Democrats at their request to testify new witnesses.

According to an unpublished version of Bolton’s book, published by The New York Times on Sunday, President Trump said he would continue to provide nearly $ 400 million in security deposits to Ukraine until officials there helped investigate Democrats, including former Vice President Joe Biden.

Republican Senator Mitt Romney, one of the four GOP moderates targeting Democrats to get their support for witnesses, said Monday that it was “important” that Senators hear Bolton’s report to get an “impartial judgment” to fell.

“It’s fair to say that John Bolton has relevant testimony for those of us who are impartial justice,” said Romney.

Romney would not say which Republicans he had spoken to about Bolton’s testimony, but added that “it is becoming more likely that other Republicans will join us who think we should hear from John Bolton”.

He said he could not speculate on what impact Bolton’s statement would have on the final decision whether to acquit the President, but said, “It is relevant and I would therefore like to hear it.”

