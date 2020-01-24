advertisement

The lawyer representing Donald Trump will present his opening arguments in impeachment proceedings against the president on Saturday when the Democrats made a final move on Friday to persuade a handful of Republicans to call witnesses and documents.

The seven Democratic impeachers focused mainly on the President’s alleged obstruction of Congress – the second article of impeachment against him – when they argued that Mr. Trump should be removed from office.

advertisement

At the beginning of the third and final day of the opening dispute, Democrat Jason Crow accused Mr. Trump of “extortion” by refusing to help Ukraine in exchange for the government that is investigating his political rival Joe Biden. Mr. Trump released the aid only “after he was caught,” he said.

Counsel also dismissed arguments about executive privilege – the notion that presidents have supreme power under the Constitution – in anticipation of a strategy likely to be used by Mr. Trump’s legal team to defend his actions. “You can’t use executive privilege to hide misconduct, crime, or unassailable misconduct,” said California Democrat Adam Schiff.

The focus is now on the President’s Legal Department, which begins its 24-hour speaking time on Saturday morning. The team has three days to resolve their case, except on Sunday, although it is unclear whether they will use all of the allocated time.

TV “Death Valley”

In a sign that the Saturday session could be shortened, Mr Trump tweeted on Friday that he believed Saturdays were a “death valley” for television, and suggested that the team take the bulk of his arguments for Monday and could save Tuesday.

Mr Trump was charged by the democratically controlled House of Representatives last month for his negotiations with Ukraine, particularly for his efforts to persuade the Ukrainian government to investigate former Vice President Mr Biden.

Mr. Trump is also facing new questions about his role in a smear campaign against former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch. ABC reported that a record appears to be recording Mr. Trump, who ordered the diplomat’s dismissal.

“Bring her out tomorrow. I don’t care Bring her out tomorrow. Take them out, ”he reports to individuals, including Lev Parnas, an accused employee of Mr. Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

witnesses probability

Mr Trump, who spoke before a large annual anti-abortion rally in Washington DC on Friday, has gutted the impeachment process on Twitter. “The Democrats at Do Nothing keep repeating the same old” stuff “for impeachment hoax,” he tweeted. “You want to consume all the time, even though that’s wrong. You should work for our great American people again! ”

He has also retweeted posts from several Republican senators, expressing his skepticism about the evidence they have heard at the trial so far.

While most Republicans are expected to vote against Mr. Trump, a small group of senators have signaled that they are open to witness calls. On the way to Friday’s session, Lamar Alexander from Tennessee said he would wait until next week for the Senators to have the opportunity to ask written questions before making his decision.

Other senators who can vote for witnesses and documents to be summoned include Susan Collins from Maine, Utah’s Mitt Romney, and Lisa Murkowski from Alaska.

advertisement