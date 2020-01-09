advertisement

While some fast-food chains worry labor inflation in America’s hot economy, Yum! Brands Inc. – owner of Taco Bell restaurants – is taking a different approach.

Instead of tightening the belt, Taco Bell is offering $ 100,000 a year salary to managers in select Midwest and New England, U.S. locations.

The company is also raising salaries for other management positions and offering incentives to all employees, including paid 24-hour sick leave.

With unemployment at 3.5 percent, the 50-year low in America, competition for skilled workers is increasing in sectors formerly considered entry-level employment and largely employed by minimum wage workers.

Although fast food outfits like In-N-Out Burger in California have paid managers $ 100,000 for a decade, the average salary for running a Burger King restaurant in the United States – $ 45,414, according to Glassdoor employment website – is at par of managing a McDonald’s Restaurant in Canada.

The following announcement is from Service Canada’s “job bank”: McDonald’s Manager for one of Burnaby B.C. countries; $ 48,007 / year.

But according to the Nuevo employment website that tracks salaries in industry sectors through job postings, the average managerial salary at a Canadian fast-food restaurant is $ 27,300.

Based on annual salaries for 961 related jobs, the best paid food managers live in Alberta and make an average of $ 39,488 / year while the highest paid are in the Maritimes – New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island – earning $ 23,400

Ironically, as some US fast-food chains compete for more competitive salaried management staff, major industry has resisted congressional efforts to raise the federal minimum wage from $ 7.25 / hr to $ 15 / hr. , over five years.

The National Restaurant Association, a lobbyist for the fast-food sector, continues to oppose the legislation, arguing that raising the payroll floor would leave operators smaller.

It’s a similar argument that Ontario businesses made against raising minimum wages in the province, and in 2018, Prime Minister Doug Ford’s Conservative Progressive government scrapped its previous policy to raise it to $ 15 / hour in 2019.

