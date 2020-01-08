advertisement

US President Donald Trump announced new sanctions against Iran, but resigned from the immediate military counterattack after the Iranian regime’s attack on American troops.

In a speech to the nation from the large White House foyer after the attack on Wednesday, Trump said: “Iran appears to be lagging behind.” He found that no Americans were killed in the operation.

Flanked by generals and senior government officials, Trump said Iran was “the leading sponsor of terrorism and the pursuit of nuclear weapons threatens the civilized world.” However, he emphasized “as long as I am President of the United States.” States Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon. “

Mr Trump spoke extensively about the 2015 Iranian Nuclear Agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and urged the UK, France, Germany and others to break free from the remnants of the Iranian Agreement (JCPOA) and make a deal with Iran that makes the world safer and more peaceful. “

In a big rebuke to his predecessor Barack Obama’s Iran strategy, Trump said the attacks on American troops on Wednesday were “paid for with the funds provided by the last government.”

He also urged NATO to get more involved in the Middle East and noted that America has become less dependent on Middle Eastern oil.

He defended the decision to kill top Iranian general Qassem Suleimani, whom he described as the “world’s best terrorist.”

Suleimani’s hands are “soaked with both American and Iranian blood,” he said. “He should have been fired a long time ago.

His comments came after overnight Iran aimed at two Iraqi military bases that housed US forces, which led to a massive escalation of hostilities after Suleimani was killed last week.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that it had fired the rockets as “hard revenge” for the death of Suleimani and warned that further aggression would “cause more painful and oppressive reactions”.

Despite confirmation from the United States that there were no casualties in the attack, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard corps in Iran said 80 Americans had been killed. The Iranian Ayatollah Khamenei described the attack as a “blow” to America.

However, there have been widespread reports that Iran has deliberately avoided US victims in the Wednesday morning attacks.

Trump’s highly anticipated statement was made in the face of mounting tensions in the Middle East as airlines migrated flight routes from Iranian and Iraqi airspace. In an apparently independent incident, a Ukraine-operated Boeing 737 crashed near Tehran airport on Wednesday morning.

The Pentagon confirmed that Iran targeted a dozen or more ballistic missiles at about 1:30 a.m. local time. “It is clear that these missiles were fired from Iran and aimed at at least two Iraqi military bases that were home to US military and coalition forces in Al-Assad and Irbil,” a defense ministry statement said.

Last night there was an early sign that Mr Trump might abstain from a major backlash in a tweet Tuesday night. “Everything is good! Missiles were fired from Iran at two military bases in Iraq. Victims and damage are now being assessed. So far, so good!” He wrote.

Similarly, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif tweeted that Iran was not seeking “escalation or war” and suggested that it had “completed” its mission.

EU meeting

EU foreign ministers organized a special meeting on Friday to discuss the ongoing crisis.

In the meantime, Labor Party chairman Brendan Howlin said it was “extremely disappointing” that Tánaiste Simon Coveney had not yet made a “meaningful comment” on events in Iran.

He said Mr. Coveney had taken “a vow of silence” about the murder of Soleimani, which was “both surprising and disappointing”.

“The Irish government should be a strong voice for reluctance and compliance with international law, especially towards the United States, with which we have a close historical friendship.” He said the government wanted to be the government at the forefront of international affairs, but continued to apply for a seat on the UN Security Council, but said Coveney “is at risk of compromising Ireland’s international credibility as an independent and neutral country.”

Fianna Fáil TD and Foreign Affairs Spokesman Seán Haughey said Mr. Coveney should outline Ireland’s commitment to peace in the Middle East.

“Ireland should continue to act as an honest broker with the European Union and use its influence to promote and support dialogue and engagement between all actors involved.

“At the extraordinary Foreign Affairs Council convened this Friday by High Representative / Vice President Josep Borrell, it is up to Tánaiste, Ireland’s commitment to peace and security in the Middle East region, and our desire to build the Iranian nuclear power plant to protect and revive, honor and underscore deal. “

A spokesman for Mr. Coveney did not respond to the request for comment on the subject.

