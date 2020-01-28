advertisement

New York rapper 50 cents don’t try to get sick. The hip-hop artist has weighed on the coronavirus epidemic on a national and now global scale.

Key facts: On Tuesday, 50 hit Instagram to stay at 100 on the global disease now hitting the United States.

Key details: According to reports, the president Donald trumpThe administration has expanded screening locations across the country.

advertisement

Health Secretary Alex Azar warned on Tuesday that the mainland coronavirus is a “potentially very serious public health threat”, saying that the Trump administration is expanding the testing of the virus from five to 20 US airports . “We are constantly preparing for the possibility of a worsening situation,” Azar said during a press briefing on Tuesday on the country’s response to the Chinese coronavirus, which killed 106 people in mainland China and infected nearly 4,700 worldwide, including in the United States. . (NBCC)

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lvhE1bl2cNg (/ integrated)

Wait, there is more: Nearly 100 people are said to have died of the virus in China and nearly 3,000 are said to have fallen ill.

U.S. health officials are currently monitoring 110 people in 26 states for the coronavirus, including the five patients who contracted the deadly infection in China and brought it back to America. The disease, which has killed at least 81 people in China and sickened more than 2,800 worldwide, is not spreading within the community in the United States and the risk to the public is currently considered low, according to the Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Disease, told reporters during a conference call Monday. (NBCC)

Before you leave: The epidemic has even forced some companies to tell employees to say at home.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GfxLB1PVF-M (/ integrated)

advertisement