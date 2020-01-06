advertisement

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration will unveil new regulations Wednesday that will limit types of projects such as highways and pipelines that require environmental review and will no longer require federal agencies to weigh their climate impacts, sources familiar with the plan said .

The proposed regulation will update how federal agencies implement the bedrock of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), a law designed to ensure that the government protects the environment when reviewing or making decisions on major projects, from road construction and bridges, logging, broadband expansion in the approval of interstate pipelines such as Keystone XL.

The White House Environmental Quality Council is expected to announce that federal agencies will not be required to consider the “cumulative” impacts of climate change when considering federal projects, two people familiar with the CEQ decision-making said.

CEQ oversees how approximately 80 government agencies meet their NEPA obligations.

CEQ is also expected to narrow the scope of projects that will trigger rigorous environmental reviews called environmental impact studies, expand the number of project categories that may be excluded from NEPA reviews, and allow companies or project developers to conduct evaluations their environmental, sources said.

CEQ declined to comment.

In a memorial commemorating the 50th anniversary of NEPA’s signing on Jan. 1, President Donald Trump, who has been a vocal critic of the regulations as a commercial real estate developer, said future NEPA regulation will speed up approvals of permits for “project sponsors and ordinary Americans.”

“CEQ has carried out a full review of its NEPA implementing regulations and will soon issue a proposal to update those regulations to address the many concerns my administration has heard from working Americans, small businesses, and state and local officials. , ”Trump said.

In November, over 30 of the largest industry groups in the country https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-en environment-nepa / industry-groups-urge-white-house-to-finish-overhauling -us-en environmental -review-process-idUSKBN1XW1AU starting from the Chamber of Commerce to the American Petroleum Institute called on CEQ to hasten the release of NEPA’s “modernization”, saying it was too late.

Environmental groups are concerned that by weakening NEPA implementation, the United States will lose an important tool to combat and protect against climate change impacts and allow companies to harm local communities with less scrutiny.

Christy Goldfuss, the former CEQ chairman between 2015 and 2017, said Trump’s proposal will cause lasting damage.

She said environmental groups have successfully blocked or delayed a dozen major polluting projects in the courts arguing that Trump agencies failed to weigh climate impacts on their reviews, a claim created under the Obama administration.

“This proposal is really about trying to remove that obstacle to the courts,” she said.

Stephen Schima, NEPA’s lead advocate for Earthjustice, said weakening NEPA implementation would deprive local communities of “the most widespread mechanism of citizen involvement in government.” (Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; editing by Diane Craft)

